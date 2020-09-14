Radford extends gathering limit until November

RADFORD — The city’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 will continue until at least Nov. 2.

The city council unanimously voted in favor of extending the emergency ordinance at its regular meeting Monday night.

The ordinance went into effect Aug. 6, shortly after Radford University students begin returning to the city for the fall semester. Since that time, the city has seen its COVID-19 cases rise from just under 30 at the beginning of August to 669 as of Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

During the month of August into the beginning of September, cases were rising at a rapid rate, going from 166 to 467 in a week’s time between Aug. 24 to Sept. 1. Hospitalizations, however, have only gone from three to five cases, two of which happened over the weekend. There are still no reported COVID-19 deaths in Radford.

After the recent spike in cases, New River Valley Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell told The Roanoke Times that cases would start to not increase at such a rapid rate and that approximately 99% of all positives in the city could be attributed to Radford University students, but those positive tests were not getting out into the greater community.