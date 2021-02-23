Radford fracas caught on video; student-involved incident under investigation

An off-campus fracas Monday night involving Radford University students is being investigated by police.

The Roanoke Times asked questions of the city and university officials Tuesday after receiving two short videos from an anonymous source through the newspaper's tipline.

One video shows a crowd outside a house in the Fairfax Street area watching a fight inside the home through a window. Some in the crowd yell obscenities and at least one person yells "beat his ass." During the video, people are shown climbing through a window and attempting to enter the home at other places.

The second video, also taken outside the home, shows the fight through a window from another side of the house. A person outside the home can be heard saying "they are beating the f--- out of him" as others can be seen climbing into the house through a window. A person can be seen at the side of the home shouting “back door, back door” while motioning people to follow.

City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder confirmed a police investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Radford University spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email Tuesday that the school has been made aware of "an isolated, off-campus incident" that occurred Monday night and involved multiple students.