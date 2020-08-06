Radford largely relying on restaurants to regulate COVID precautions

Todd said only one customer has gone above the 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit threshold, and that customer was not allowed entry.

He did express concern that restaurants not be held liable for enforcing strict mask policies on patrons who claim to have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing the garb medical experts agree greatly reduces the chances of spreading the virus.

“I don’t think that should fall completely on us, and it hasn’t really been a problem to this point,” he said.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said the best way to get people to wear masks is through positive peer pressure.

When asked if the onus of mask enforcement should fall on the business or the city, Bissell said it should be a combination.

“Unfortunately, masks have become a political issue and that’s very unfortunate,” she said after the meeting. “But we have seen a change over the last several weeks and now more people are wearing masks.

“It is best and easiest thing citizens can do to stop the spread of the virus ... And of course washing their hands.”