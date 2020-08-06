Radford largely relying on restaurants to regulate COVID precautions

RADFORD — City officials and restaurant owners came together to discuss how to safely operate during the COVID-19 pandemic as Radford University students return to the area for the fall semester.
Thursday’s unofficial meeting included Mayor David Horton, Councilwoman Jessie Foster and representatives from about 10 different Radford businesses.
At the forefront of the conversation was how the city and its businesses can maintain a safe atmosphere for patrons without hampering small business owners who have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the local economy starting in March.
The gathering of community stakeholders came on the heels of the city passing an ordinance Tuesday night banning gatherings of 50 people or more, save for religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, day cares, sporting events, large-scale employers and, of course, restaurants.
So, how will the city make sure restaurants are abiding by the rules of Phase Three of Virginia’s reopening plan?
For now, business owners will continue to follow state guidelines as they have been, while also keeping an open line of communication with the city if and when problems arise, Horton said.
“This is a partnership. We don’t want to put mandates in place that unnecessarily restrict people’s freedom,” he said after the meeting. “We want to work together to do what is best for Radford.”
Horton noted that while Tuesday’s ordinance included language about closing restaurants and stopping the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., it was never set in stone and was included as something to discuss rather than an absolute.
“We don’t make decisions before we’ve discussed them publicly. That’s not how we do things,” he said. “It was a working document and something we brought up based on some things we saw other localities were doing.”
Restaurant managers and owners that spoke at the meeting expressed their gratitude to the city for being so receptive to having an inclusive discussion, as opposed to making decisions without input from local stakeholders.
“We are grateful for how things have been handled so far,” said Todd Jones, who owns BT’s Restaurant with his wife Kelsi.
The popular bar and eatery directly across from the university on Tyler Avenue has been a popular hangout for students and nonstudents alike since the 1980s.
The Joneses said they’ve been taking the pandemic seriously, and are doing everything asked of them by the state and more to make sure their business is as safe as possible, including requiring mask for all patrons who don’t have medical conditions, using QR codes so patrons can see the menu on their smartphones and even using an infrared thermometer to take the temperatures of customers as they enter the establishment.
Todd said only one customer has gone above the 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit threshold, and that customer was not allowed entry.
He did express concern that restaurants not be held liable for enforcing strict mask policies on patrons who claim to have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing the garb medical experts agree greatly reduces the chances of spreading the virus.
“I don’t think that should fall completely on us, and it hasn’t really been a problem to this point,” he said.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said the best way to get people to wear masks is through positive peer pressure.
When asked if the onus of mask enforcement should fall on the business or the city, Bissell said it should be a combination.
“Unfortunately, masks have become a political issue and that’s very unfortunate,” she said after the meeting. “But we have seen a change over the last several weeks and now more people are wearing masks.
“It is best and easiest thing citizens can do to stop the spread of the virus ... And of course washing their hands.”
The city said it also considered implementing a mask policy for all citizens but has not seen the need to do that just yet. Horton said he doesn’t know when or if that would become something the city would issue, but the topic is going to be discussed at Monday evening’s regular meeting.
Kelsi Jones said she has also seen an uptick in mask wearers.
“People I’d have bet $100 a week ago would never wear masks have come in and told us ‘we will do whatever it takes to get you guys open,’ ” she told those in attendance.
Blacksburg is also set to have similar discussions at its Tuesday town council meeting about how to handle the influx of students arriving at Virginia Tech, including a possible curfew for restaurants and alcohol sales.
Yann Ranaivo contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.