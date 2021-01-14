 Skip to main content
Radford manhunt leads to arrest of Richlands suspect
Radford manhunt leads to arrest of Richlands suspect

Matney

Jason Edward Matney

 Radford Police Department

An overnight search in Radford led to the arrest Thursday of a Tazewell County kidnapping suspect, city police said.

Jason Edward Matney, 45, was apprehended in the early morning hours and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, a city news release said. His capture followed an alert at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that a man wanted in Richlands was in the Radford area. A search of the area around Rock Road soon began, the news release said.

Police from Radford University and Virginia Tech, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office helped with the search, the city said.

According to jail records, Matney is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnaping, assault, brandishing a firearm, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

 

