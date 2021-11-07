Radford musician loses leg, but still standing after COVID

RADFORD — Two-time national flatpicking champion Scott Fore is known for his unusual stance when picking the guitar in competitions. While other flatpickers sit, Fore liked to stand with his foot on a chair and the guitar resting on his knee. The position hid his nervous shakes, the Radford musician admits.

Now, after complications from COVID-19 and its treatment, Fore has lost that ploy – as well as his left leg.

The events leading to the amputation of Fore’s leg began in December 2020, when he started feeling tired and weak. As caregiver for his octogenarian dad, Fore was often tired. But this fatigue was overwhelming. He chalked it up to flu, something he could barely remember having – maybe once – in all his 61 years. It turned out he had COVID-19. It was months before the vaccine would be widely available.

“I probably picked it up at a music gig. I only did a handful of performances last year, but that’s probably where. I’ll never know,” Fore said.

Fore’s physician put him on antibiotics and a corticosteroid, dexamethasone. Case studies indicated the drug reduced the need for a ventilator and increased one’s chances of survival. Fore, a type 2 diabetic, found that the corticosteroid also raises blood sugar levels, which can cause problems for a diabetic over time.