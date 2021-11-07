Radford musician loses leg, but still standing after COVID

RADFORD — Two-time national flatpicking champion Scott Fore is known for his unusual stance when picking the guitar in competitions. While other flatpickers sit, Fore liked to stand with his foot on a chair and the guitar resting on his knee. The position hid his nervous shakes, the Radford musician admits.
Now, after complications from COVID-19 and its treatment, Fore has lost that ploy – as well as his left leg.
The events leading to the amputation of Fore’s leg began in December 2020, when he started feeling tired and weak. As caregiver for his octogenarian dad, Fore was often tired. But this fatigue was overwhelming. He chalked it up to flu, something he could barely remember having – maybe once – in all his 61 years. It turned out he had COVID-19. It was months before the vaccine would be widely available.
“I probably picked it up at a music gig. I only did a handful of performances last year, but that’s probably where. I’ll never know,” Fore said.
Fore’s physician put him on antibiotics and a corticosteroid, dexamethasone. Case studies indicated the drug reduced the need for a ventilator and increased one’s chances of survival. Fore, a type 2 diabetic, found that the corticosteroid also raises blood sugar levels, which can cause problems for a diabetic over time.
His father contracted COVID-19 after his son. The older man spent a week at Duke University Hospital and returned home without long-term problems from the virus.
Scott Fore did well at first. On New Year’s Eve, he felt he’d reached a turning point.
“I woke up full of energy, feeling like the kind of person you’d call ‘Sparky,’” he said.
But in a few weeks, Fore’s toe became infected. Diabetes hampers blood flow especially to the extremities, where healing is problematic. High blood sugar levels exacerbate the problem. At the end of the month, his left little toe had to be amputated.
Things got worse. Weeks later, he staggered into the Lynchburg General Hospital –the closest sizeable medical center, though 60 miles from his father’s home. Fore was weak, too weak to hold his head up. Even in his hazy state, Fore was aware that health professionals saw him as seriously ill.
Fore had sepsis, sometimes called blood poisoning. It slows blood flow to vital organs and causes blood clots, often leading to organ failure and tissue death. Sepsis can kill in 12 hours. The infection that started in Fore’s toes was triggering a deadly chain reaction throughout his body. A surgeon quickly decided to amputate Fore’s leg. Later physicians told Fore he would have died within hours if not for the removal of his infected leg.
“I woke up without my leg, but without any pain either. They managed the pain well,” Fore said. “But everything was kind of gone. My muscles were so weak I couldn’t hold a pen.”
Fore’s fingers acted as if they were frozen. He didn’t have the strength or skill to play his guitar. He was told recovery would take a long, long time.
“I couldn’t play a note,” he said. “Not one note.”
Fore mulled over his situation, then made a motto of a quote by the character Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption:” “It comes down to a simple choice really. Get busy living or get busy dying.”
So Fore got busy. He now walks with his prosthesis and drives his car. He’s been vaccinated against future infections. He handles all the tasks of daily living, although his brother has taken over caregiving of their father. Fore plays his guitar every morning, for as long as he can.
“This is what I do, what I’ve done for nearly 50 years,” he said. “I get up, have my coffee, practice, and write (new music).”
Doing the work has paid off. Fore has appeared on the cover of “Flatpick Guitar” magazine and is referred to as one of the finest flatpickers in the world.
Growing up in Wythe and Washington counties, Fore spent many summer evenings at fiddler’s conventions. He learned to flatpick from a book with occasional pointers and informal lessons from other musicians. He’s won numerous flatpicking competitions, including the prestigious Winfield Guitar World Championships, the Galax Fiddler’s Convention, and the Wayne C. Henderson All-Star Competition.
He cut his first record at age 19, after being discovered busking in the Paris Metro, and has performed in an Italian castle and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as well as at the Smithsonian and Ferrum Folklife Festivals.
Fore still gives flatpicking lessons, mentoring serious guitar players around the country, both in-person and virtually through Facebook Messenger. His book, “Flatpicking Solos” contains the arrangements Fore used to win flatpicking contests.
Fore says he probably won’t play in public again until spring. He wants to be completely recovered. Then he has another goal.
“I plan to win another national championship,” he said.
Fore plays to win. He says he can’t give up. It’s what he does and who he is. He doesn’t think he was born with a special ability. It all comes down to putting in the effort and figuring out how to make things work in the songs he’s creating.
It’s not talent or brains,” he said. “Calvin Coolidge said nothing takes the place of persistence. ‘Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.’ I believe that. I plan on coming back strong.”