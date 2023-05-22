Radford Noon Rotary will host a dedication of the “Field of Honor” on the grounds of Glencoe Mansion on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m.

Master of Ceremonies Dr. Richard Harshberger will lead this Memorial Day event, which will include Radford Mayor David Horton, Radford VFW Commander Gary Harris, Grace Episcopal Church Rector William Yagel and Virginia Del. Jason Ballard. A 21-gun salute will be provided by the Dublin American Legion Post 58.

The event marks the official start of the Field of Honor display of American flags to honor heroes of all types, from service members to individuals who have made an impact on someone’s life. The flags are sponsored by members of the community, with proceeds benefiting local organizations such as Vittles for Vets, the Women’s Resource Center, Beans and Rice and others.

Radford Noon Rotary plans for the Field of Honor to be an annual project. This year’s flags will be on display through the Fourth of July.

Glencoe is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. The mansion is free to visit and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more, go to www.glencoemansion.org.

- The Roanoke Times