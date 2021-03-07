Radford officials want more focus on diverse history

Several Radford city council members are looking to increase the amount of historical context throughout the city, particularly in predominantly Black areas.
Mayor David Horton brought up the idea at a recent city council meeting at the tail end of Black History Month after publishing a series of Facebook posts throughout February highlighting local Black history each day of the month.
“I decided to share some of the stories I knew but also to reach out to some of the people in the community that I knew had additional stories to share,” he said. “And so each day in February, I profiled different people and places and stories and families and everything.”
Horton said he “felt like it was not only important to keep telling those stories in the immediate media,” but to also have more permanent installations throughout the city.
He said the next steps will be to form a local committee of community stakeholders who have history to share and ideas on how to share it.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster started a group called Diverse Our City before the COVID-19 pandemic to talk about things like that and to bring people from all different backgrounds together, she said.
“We had a really great turnout the first meeting, but it was more of an informational session, so not much was established and then the pandemic hit,” Foster said.
She said she fully supports Horton’s idea and believes there are a lot of ways to do it.
“We have some ideas and, yes, some could be more like traditional historical markers, but I also think designing things like gardens or public gathering spots in some of these areas is also something we should look at,” Foster said.
While Foster said she and other public officials may have some ideas, the project is something that should heavily involve public input.
“We have so many citizens with so much knowledge of the city and historical context that there’s no way we would consider doing this without them,” she said.
Horton said that in addition to Black history, there are also a lot of other topics such as Radford’s industrial and railroad history that could use further contextualization.
Scott Gardner, the director of the city’s Glencoe Museum, said that he believes there is great benefit in having historical context at the actual site as opposed to just in a museum.
“I haven’t been personally contacted about it to this point, but it is something that I’d be greatly interested in working on,” he said.
Horton said he has spoken with Annie Pearce, who teaches about sustainable construction at Virginia Tech as well as serving on the city’s planning commission, about some of the ways to highlight different areas.
Pearce said she lives in one of the neighborhoods near Rock Road that is known as one of the historically Black areas in the city, and she has great interest as a resident and as an instructor in helping with the project.
She said in addition to living there, a recent development that was slated to encroach on land in the area saw pushback from some city residents, which made her aware of the history of the land.
“I realized this was not just a piece of land to people, but something that had significant meaning to a portion of the community,” she said.
The developer ultimately decided to scale down the project and the land wasn’t used, but Pearce said she and her students are still interested in helping with the project.
“My students and I are ready to help when we are needed,” she said, noting that a portion of their curriculum is dedicated to community sustainable service projects.
Horton said there is no concrete funding for the projects yet, but noted the city would look into a variety of avenues on how to fund what he said would be very beneficial to the community without a huge price tag.
The project is something Horton said he is very passionate about.
“The real story for me is that we are sharing the whole Radford story,” he said. “So many communities have such a rich, diverse history that starts to fade as things move forward, as people get older, as people move away, and we don’t want to lose any of that rich heritage that we have in our community.”