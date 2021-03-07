Radford officials want more focus on diverse history

Pearce said she lives in one of the neighborhoods near Rock Road that is known as one of the historically Black areas in the city, and she has great interest as a resident and as an instructor in helping with the project.

She said in addition to living there, a recent development that was slated to encroach on land in the area saw pushback from some city residents, which made her aware of the history of the land.

“I realized this was not just a piece of land to people, but something that had significant meaning to a portion of the community,” she said.

The developer ultimately decided to scale down the project and the land wasn’t used, but Pearce said she and her students are still interested in helping with the project.

“My students and I are ready to help when we are needed,” she said, noting that a portion of their curriculum is dedicated to community sustainable service projects.

Horton said there is no concrete funding for the projects yet, but noted the city would look into a variety of avenues on how to fund what he said would be very beneficial to the community without a huge price tag.

The project is something Horton said he is very passionate about.

“The real story for me is that we are sharing the whole Radford story,” he said. “So many communities have such a rich, diverse history that starts to fade as things move forward, as people get older, as people move away, and we don’t want to lose any of that rich heritage that we have in our community.”

