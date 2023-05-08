Radford police are asking the public to help as officers try to find Samantha Jo Pack, who went missing Saturday.

Pack, 32, is Black, 5-3, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to a news release sent out Monday evening. She does not have a vehicle, the news release said.

Police asked that anyone who had seen Samantha or had information about her location to call Radford police at (540) 731-3624, or to call their local police or sheriff's office.