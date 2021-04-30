Radford police seek residents' thoughts on crime and safety

The Radford Police Department wants to hear from city residents about public safety.

A new survey seeks opinions about how officers are doing their jobs and about neighborhood crime and safety generally.

“Across the country recently, we have seen many communities suffering from the erosion of trust between the community and their police agencies," Radford police Chief Jeff Dodson said in a news release. "Maintaining a high level of trust with our community requires that we listen and then be responsive to their concerns … Our goal is to ensure that we are delivering the most professional and highest quality of law enforcement service to our community here in Radford.”

The police department is working with a Radford University criminal justice class on an online community survey that will be available throughout the month of May. Residents will get a letter about the survey in city utility bills, and it can be found online at the city's website, www.radfordva.gov, as well as on the Facebook pages of the city government and Radford Police Department.

Paper copies are available at the city and Radford University police departments.