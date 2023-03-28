The Radford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Jean Lisabeth Miller, 31, was last seen on March 23, and her family is concerned about her well-being, police said in a late Tuesday afternoon bulletin.

"Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety due to being in need of medication," police said.

Miller is described as a white female, 5’3” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a 2021 gray Subaru Crosstrek with Virginia license plate USY-6926

Anyone who has information about Miller or has spotted her vehicle is asked to contact the Radford Police Department at (540) 731-3624, or your local police or sheriff’s department.