Radford police swam to the rescue, city says
Two Radford police jumped into the New River Sunday to help a person on an inner tube get to shore, the city announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, two officers answered a call about someone in distress in the water near Riverview Park, then swam to the person and helped that person to shore.

City police identified the officers as Travis Coffey and Clayton Benson. In the news release, police Chief Jeff Dodson said the officers "acted admirably and as heroes, putting another’s life before their own."

The news release did not identify the person who was in the water or give that person's age or gender. It did not say what time the incident occurred and gave no details about the distress that led to the rescue.

The news release did say that the person who was rescued thanked the officers and also a group of people who ran along the bank near Hazel Hollow Drive and called the city for help.

The person who was helped from the water was examined by emergency medics before being taken home, the news release said.

In the news release, city officials advised anyone on the water to wear a life jacket, pay attention to the current and water level, and take friends along.

