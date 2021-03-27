Radford, Pulaski County school boards pass 2021-22 budgets

The Radford and Pulaski County school systems passed tentative budgets for the 2021-22 academic year at their respective meetings last week.
The budgets still have to be adopted by the city council and county board of supervisors, respectively.
Radford Superintendent Rob Graham said the school board passed an approximately $33.1 million budget at its meeting Tuesday, including the final roughly $8 million in funding for the McHarg Elementary renovation project, which had a total budget of just over $16 million.
The school had hardly been renovated since opening in the 1950s, and every facet of the school is in the process of being updated while the kindergarten-through-second grade students who attend the school are using Bell Heth Elementary until the project is done at the end of October, according to Graham.
He also said that the school system will not have to ask the city for any additional money than what it received last year to balance the budget, while also being able to give teachers a one-time bonus for the current academic year and every staff member a raise of at least 6% for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1.
Health insurance costs increased approximately $40,000 for the system, and it is also looking to hire a preschool teacher, an elementary reading teacher, a preschool route bus driver, regular route bus driver, high school guidance counselor, assistant principal at the middle or high school, an assistant principal at McHarg and one school nurse using CARES Act funds, according to the budget.
The school is expecting approximately $6 million in local funds for its operating budget while receiving just over $12 million from the state and $8 million to finish the McHarg project, according to RCPS documents.
The final step to adopting the school budget will be city council approving the school’s budget sometime in April, Graham said.
Pulaski County’s budget passed Tuesday is approximately $1.6 million higher than it was for the current fiscal year for a total of roughly $52 million, according to county documents.
The increase comes mostly from state funds, which would account for about $1.2 million of the increase, with the school system asking the county for roughly $16 million this time around, approximately $500,000 more than it did last year.
The extra funds the county school system is asking for would go toward giving a 5% increase for teachers and support staff and a new pay scale for custodians.