Radford, Pulaski County school boards pass 2021-22 budgets

The Radford and Pulaski County school systems passed tentative budgets for the 2021-22 academic year at their respective meetings last week.

The budgets still have to be adopted by the city council and county board of supervisors, respectively.

Radford Superintendent Rob Graham said the school board passed an approximately $33.1 million budget at its meeting Tuesday, including the final roughly $8 million in funding for the McHarg Elementary renovation project, which had a total budget of just over $16 million.

The school had hardly been renovated since opening in the 1950s, and every facet of the school is in the process of being updated while the kindergarten-through-second grade students who attend the school are using Bell Heth Elementary until the project is done at the end of October, according to Graham.

He also said that the school system will not have to ask the city for any additional money than what it received last year to balance the budget, while also being able to give teachers a one-time bonus for the current academic year and every staff member a raise of at least 6% for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1.