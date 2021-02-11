Radford shooting suspect arrested in Massachusetts

One of three men sought by police after shooting incidents last month in Radford was captured Thursday in Massachusetts, state police there said.

Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak confirmed that Hector Javier Bido, 23, of Dublin, was in custody but wrote in an email that he was not sure when Bido will be brought back to Virginia.

Bido was named last week with two other men as suspects in a shooting early Jan. 24 in the 400 block of Sanford Street. Also identified as suspects were Alejandro Garcia Limon, 25, of Radford, and Fabian Garcia, 30, also of Radford.

Limon and Garcia remain at large.

According to a search warrant, Bido, Limon and Garcia were identified in an assault of Elijah Smith on Sanford Street after telling him that they had been looking for him. Smith was shot in the abdomen, a search warrant said.

City officials have said that the conflict on Sanford Street seemed related to another shooting about 15 minutes earlier in the 100 block of Madison Street.