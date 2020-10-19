 Skip to main content
Radford standoff ends with trip to the hospital
A Sunday incident in Radford that involved suicidal statements and a standoff with police ended with a man being taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, according to information the city issued Monday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Davis Street after a man had disagreements with relatives and neighbors, then barricaded himself in his home and made suicidal statements, a news release said. The incident began just before 7:30 p.m., city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder wrote in an email.

Police negotiated with the man to end the standoff, the news release said. The man was taken to the hospital for mental health evaluation, Wilder wrote.

The city did not identify the man or give other details of the situation.

