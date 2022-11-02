Radford takes option to buy foundry property; city would pay $250,000

The city of Radford has entered into an option agreement on a future purchase of the 80-acre site foundry site on the New River owned by Virginia Castings, LLC.

The foundry operation closed almost a decade ago.

The six-month option agreement will give the city time to complete updated and additional environmental testing on the foundry site, according to a city release.

If Radford purchases the property located along the New River on the west end of the city, it will pay $250,000 for a parcel of land roughly the size of its Bisset Park, Mayor David Horton said Wednesday.

Economic Development Director Kim Repass believes the proposed deal will greatly benefit the city.

“The ability to acquire new industry and commercial businesses on this property will be a game changer for the City of Radford," she said in the release.

Horton said the city has been working for years to find the best use of the land, but no outside businesses or developers were interested in purchasing the entire site, which is what Virginia Casting is seeking.

However, he said if and when the city acquires the property, it would be open to selling off parcels of the property to various investors.

“This is a great investment for the city, and for future industry,” Horton said Wednesday. “It is right next to the river and to the railway, which makes it very attractive for new industry.”

The foundry was once one of the city’s largest employers, first operating in 1880 and employing 1,500 at its peak in the 70s, before closing for good in 2013, according to the city.

The factory on the property was purchased by Radford Trading LLC in 2015, and the City Council granted the company a special permit in 2019 to operate a portion of its 70-acre property to process and store scrap metals as well as recycle electronics and copper wiring.

Attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful on Wednesday, but Horton said the company has yet to become fully operational due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Horton said it is not yet known what the extent of the cleanup will be, but outside groups and agencies have told city officials the land likely does not need a large overhaul before being ready to use again.

Most of the infrastructure has been removed from the site, with little more than foundations of old building remaining, according to Horton.

Radford will be looking to secure grants for environmental evaluation, remediation, site access, clean-up and redevelopment, Horton said.

The mayor said the city would’ve likely entered into this deal sooner, but the pandemic slowed down the process.

“We have been looking at this for probably the last two years or so,” Horton said. “We will be responsible for any necessary clean up on the site.”

Soil contamination, the state of the detention pond and the onsite water control facility will be chief among the due diligence the city engages in over the next six month, Horton said.

He said he believes this will be a valuable asset for Radford going forward, and something the city will benefit greatly from in the near future.

Horton said the city will use regional and state partners to help lure new businesses to the site.

“For years the city didn’t attempt to do much with the property, but that has changed over the last four years,” he said. “We have to take the wheel and drive to our future.”