Radford to use federal funding for new policing initiative

“What this unit is primarily going to focus on is special events, business engagement and we have a plan to possibly start a neighborhood watch program in the city.”

Dodson said one of the main takeaways from the survey was being responsive to needs.

“I really think this unit is going to be able to do all of those things and have their finger on the pulse of the community so we can work to improve the quality of life in Radford,” he said.

Mayor David Horton said he believes the new initiative from Dodson and the department is “wonderful” for the community, noting that this sort of initiative is what the council was looking for when they chose to hire Dodson to fill the department’s top role in late 2019.

“Our hope was we would find someone whose approach to policing was about engagement and connection with community before there is a problem, and that is so much of what this is about,” he said.

Horton said a proactive approach can help the relationship between citizens and law enforcement, which he believes is hugely beneficial when there is something that happens in the community or with a citizen that requires police intervention.