Radford to use federal funding for new policing initiative

Radford recently received $375,000 in federal funding that will allow for the implementation of a new community-driven police unit, according to the city’s police chief.
Chief Jeff Dodson said the new unit came about in part because of the results of a survey, conducted with the help of Radford University’s criminal justice department, that citizens took over the summer to gauge what the community wanted to see more of from local law enforcement.
“Some of the things we gathered from that community survey was more interaction in neighborhoods, more engagement with our business community, just improvement of quality of life and community policing in general,” he said. “So when we saw that grant, we thought that would be a great way to address some of the concerns in the survey.”
Dodson said the Department of Justice funding will be used to create a “community engagement unit” that will be ran by three officers, essentially serving as liaisons between the department and the community.
“We really want to be responsive to the feedback from the surveys,” he said. “My philosophy is that community engagement is not just a unit. Yes, that will be this unit’s primary focus, but community engagement is everyday. It’s every encounter, every interaction we have with the public.
“What this unit is primarily going to focus on is special events, business engagement and we have a plan to possibly start a neighborhood watch program in the city.”
Dodson said one of the main takeaways from the survey was being responsive to needs.
“I really think this unit is going to be able to do all of those things and have their finger on the pulse of the community so we can work to improve the quality of life in Radford,” he said.
Mayor David Horton said he believes the new initiative from Dodson and the department is “wonderful” for the community, noting that this sort of initiative is what the council was looking for when they chose to hire Dodson to fill the department’s top role in late 2019.
“Our hope was we would find someone whose approach to policing was about engagement and connection with community before there is a problem, and that is so much of what this is about,” he said.
Horton said a proactive approach can help the relationship between citizens and law enforcement, which he believes is hugely beneficial when there is something that happens in the community or with a citizen that requires police intervention.
Dodson said there is currently only one officer working on the community engagement and crime prevention side, but candidates from within the department will have the option to apply for the two new positions before outside candidates will be considered.
And while two new officers will join Radford’s police department, Dodson said that may take a bit of time with the ongoing shortages in the applicant pool.
“We used to have 50 or 60 applications to fill one or two spots, but the number of candidates has fallen dramatically in the last few years,” he said.
Law enforcement has been under scrutiny for various reasons over the last few years, and he believes that, coupled with most localities in the region needing to fill vacant positions in their respective departments, has contributed to the drop in candidates.
Dodson said the unit will not be constructed overnight and that the process is still in the beginning stages, including receiving the actual funding.
The starting salary for offices in Radford is $43,406. The requirements and application process to become an officer in Radford can be found on the city’s website.