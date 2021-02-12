Radford University adjusts budget, shares early enrollment numbers

RADFORD — Radford University finalized its budget for the current fiscal year at board of visitors meetings held Thursday and Friday.

The budget needed to be tweaked due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the state legislature not passing its budget until mid October, according to university officials.

The school announced it would be undergoing budget cuts over the summer, but those have not come to fruition, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

She said the school was following guidance from the governor's office, but the cuts have ultimately not been needed to this point, she said.

The school initially passed an approximately $233 million budget in September, but the revised budget passed this week is for just over $241 million.

A revenue decrease projected at $8.1 million related to changes in auxiliary business operations as a result of COVID-19, reduced campus capacity and a reduction in the number of students served is anticipated for this fiscal year.

But the school also received approximately $9.1 million in CARES act funds to help offset costs from the pandemic, according to university numbers presented to the board.