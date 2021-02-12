Radford University adjusts budget, shares early enrollment numbers

RADFORD — Radford University finalized its budget for the current fiscal year at board of visitors meetings held Thursday and Friday.
The budget needed to be tweaked due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the state legislature not passing its budget until mid October, according to university officials.
The school announced it would be undergoing budget cuts over the summer, but those have not come to fruition, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
She said the school was following guidance from the governor's office, but the cuts have ultimately not been needed to this point, she said.
The school initially passed an approximately $233 million budget in September, but the revised budget passed this week is for just over $241 million.
A revenue decrease projected at $8.1 million related to changes in auxiliary business operations as a result of COVID-19, reduced campus capacity and a reduction in the number of students served is anticipated for this fiscal year.
But the school also received approximately $9.1 million in CARES act funds to help offset costs from the pandemic, according to university numbers presented to the board.
Scaggs responded to questions about the cuts, which were publicized when announced over the summer.
“Radford University continues to monitor both the short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 global health pandemic on the overall budget and related planning. At this time, the University has not moved forward with budget reductions, which are dependent upon a number of factors, such as state funding and student enrollment,” she wrote. “The University was very fortunate to receive additional support from both federal and state levels related to COVID-19 expenses and impacts.”
Scaggs wrote that the university identified approximately $15 million in resources to support operations, programs, and services.
"Radford has consistently served as a strong steward of public resources and will continue to operate in a conservative manner, which has long been a point of pride for our University," Scaggs wrote.
Early enrollment and application numbers were also disclosed this week, and the university is down from 12,632 applicants this time last year to 11,101. University officials said that is because students applying later at greater rates than in previous years.
However, student admissions are up from last year from 8,222 to 8,681, a 7.2% increase at the Radford campus and a 231% increase for Radford University Carilion.
Freshman commitments are also up this year at this point at 273, almost 50 more than this time last year.
Scaggs said this is likely due to the fact that the application fees were waived last year, so students waited longer to commit.
The university said it is using new tools to replace campus trips for prospective students due to the pandemic.
In addition to a 360-degree interactive tour the school created, it is also launching virtual mock classes that students can watch online.
The school is hoping the tools with allow students to get a sense of the the campus and its offering without physically being there.
"It provides an opportunity for our prospective students to experience our campus without being here in person, and although it doesn't replace seeing it in person, we hope it will show prospective students what Radford has to offer," Scaggs said.