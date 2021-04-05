Radford University administration proposes tuition freeze for upcoming year

RADFORD — Radford University intends to freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year, which would keep rates steady since 2018.
While the school had previously announced that it could hike tuition by as much as 6%, university officials said at a budget presentation Monday they hope to keep rates the same.
The university will not recommend an increase in tuition next year, Chad Reed, the university’s chief financial officer, told members of Radford's Board of Visitors.
Radford University was among several other state schools that froze tuition last year as the pandemic-induced economic upheaval strained families’ ability to pay for college. In 2019, all state colleges froze rates in exchange for a one-time boost in state funding.
For the 2021-22 academic year, an in-state undergraduate should continue paying $7,922 in tuition, and an out-of-state student should pay $19,557, the university said.
Mandatory fees that pay for athletics and student healthcare, among other areas, brings the total cost to $11,416 for Virginia students and $23,498 for out-of-state undergraduates.
Tuition and mandatory fees for graduate students currently stands at $12,409 for residents and $21,382 for out-of-state students.
The university is still weighing whether to increase mandatory fees. Any cost increases for housing and dining, a separate pool of funding, will also be worked out later this month, Reed said after the presentation to board members.
The university’s board will meet April 22-23 to set tuition and fee rates.
Undergraduates at Radford University Carilion (RUC) in Roanoke will be paying significantly less this fall than they were previously.
The university will recommend to the board this month that the potential future tuition and fee rate be $7,980, compared to $21,792 currently. Radford announced last month $10 million in annual state funding will help bring RUC tuition to align more closely to the cost at Radford's main campus.
That has been the goal since 2019 when Radford formed RUC from a merger with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences, where tuition was higher because it did not receive subsidized state funds.
No one spoke Monday at a public comment period on tuition and fees after the budget presentation.
Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors last month voted to increase tuition by 2.9%. That move came after board members shot down the university’s initial proposal that Tech use one-time state funding to offset the increase to 2.1%.