Radford University budget cuts less than expected, hotel project ahead of schedule

Radford University will only need to reduce its budget by a fraction of what it projected late last summer.
President Brian Hemphill told faculty in a recent virtual meeting that the anticipated cuts were more than $20 million, but will now be less than 10% of that after receiving more funds from the state than was initially expected.
The school received $16.7 million from the state with an additional $2.9 million allocated for affordable access through higher education unified amendments, which can be used for financial aid, operational costs or to offset costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Hemphill said.
The school also received $2.5 million in annual financial aid funding from the state.
While the school’s budget cuts have been greatly reduced, Hemphill said some cuts are still necessary.
“As a result of allocations from the 20-21 session, it is clear that the state’s budget forecast has significantly improved from the original estimates,” Hemphill said. “We are in a much stronger position, however adjustments still need to be made. Changes will be accomplished through a number of measures.”
The president said using early retirement will be one of the ways the university will reduce its budget, and the school has already received 18 applications from faculty members and 42 more inquiries about the program, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
Hemphill also said that “strategic budget cuts” will still be needed and brought to the board of visitors for its April meeting.
Faculty also have the opportunity to submit “strategic investment proposals,” according to Scaggs. The school has roughly $7 million allocated for the proposals.
“The proposal process provides an opportunity to request one-time funding either for one, two, or three years to support strategic initiatives aimed at increasing recruitment and/or retention. Currently, the proposals are being reviewed, and funding selections are anticipated to be made by May 14,” Scaggs wrote in an email.
Hemphill also noted that the unilateral powers given to him by the board of visitors last fall to implement budget cuts as he saw fit, negating parts of the faculty handbook, may be relinquished after the fall census comes in the upcoming school year.
He will be leaving his position to take on the same role June 30 at Old Dominion University, so the powers would fall upon the next president until the board says otherwise.
Carolyn Ringer Lepre was named as the interim president, effective July 1. Lepre, who currently serves as the university’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, will remain in this interim role until at least the conclusion of a national search, which is anticipated to begin in the fall.
Hemphill also announced that a groundbreaking for the school’s approximately $30 million hotel project on Tyler Avenue across from the campus is scheduled in May and be completed by 2022, a year ahead of what was originally planned.
The 125-room Highlander Hotel will have a street-level restaurant, coffee shop, rooftop lounge and a 5,000-square-foot conference and meeting center. The school is partnering with the private sector on the project. The Provident Group recently secured a bond through the city of Radford’s Economic Development Authority that will not exceed $40 million, according to City Manager David Ridpath.
Ridpath noted that it is not city money, but rather a state bond pool that supports local economic development projects that’ll be paid back by the company’s revenue and sales.