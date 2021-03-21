Radford University budget cuts less than expected, hotel project ahead of schedule

Hemphill also said that “strategic budget cuts” will still be needed and brought to the board of visitors for its April meeting.

Faculty also have the opportunity to submit “strategic investment proposals,” according to Scaggs. The school has roughly $7 million allocated for the proposals.

“The proposal process provides an opportunity to request one-time funding either for one, two, or three years to support strategic initiatives aimed at increasing recruitment and/or retention. Currently, the proposals are being reviewed, and funding selections are anticipated to be made by May 14,” Scaggs wrote in an email.

Hemphill also noted that the unilateral powers given to him by the board of visitors last fall to implement budget cuts as he saw fit, negating parts of the faculty handbook, may be relinquished after the fall census comes in the upcoming school year.

He will be leaving his position to take on the same role June 30 at Old Dominion University, so the powers would fall upon the next president until the board says otherwise.