Radford University Carilion to cut tuition by close to 50%

Radford University Carilion students will be paying a lot less in tuition beginning in August.
Undergraduate tuition will be dropping from the current rate of $21,792 per year to approximately $12,000, thanks to the General Assembly allocating an additional $10 million in annual funding to the school, according to a university news release.
Since Radford merged with Jefferson Health College of Health Sciences to form RUC in 2019, one of the school’s main goals has been to have the tuition at the Roanoke institution more aligned with what students pay at the Radford campus.
Tuition is currently at $11,416 for full time undergraduate students at the Radford campus, according to the school’s website. Tuition has not increased over the last two years, but that could change in May depending on what the board of visitors decides.
In the news release, university President Brian Hemphill wrote that 88% of RUC's approximately 1,100 students — a 6% increase from the previous year — are from Virginia, so the investment legislators made in the school will largely impact state residents.
“On behalf of RUC students and their families, I express our sincere appreciation and lasting gratitude to House and Senate members, as well as Governor Northam, for their significant investment in current and future generations of Highlanders who have a desire and skill to address the health care workforce crisis … for our communities and the commonwealth,” Hemphill wrote.
The university has put health care programs at the forefront of its mission in recent years, with 2,339 additional students enrolled in health-related fields at the Radford campus.
"With robust programming at RUC, we are on the frontlines of ensuring there are capable and dedicated health care workers to fill the jobs of both today and tomorrow," Hemphill wrote.
The school — located in the Roanoke Carilion Community Hospital on Elm Avenue — offers a variety of programs, ranging from associate degrees to doctorates.
The increased state money is contingent on the governor signing the budget, which is expected.
More information on Radford's offerings can be found at www.radford.edu.