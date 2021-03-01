Radford University Carilion to cut tuition by close to 50%

Radford University Carilion students will be paying a lot less in tuition beginning in August.

Undergraduate tuition will be dropping from the current rate of $21,792 per year to approximately $12,000, thanks to the General Assembly allocating an additional $10 million in annual funding to the school, according to a university news release.

Since Radford merged with Jefferson Health College of Health Sciences to form RUC in 2019, one of the school’s main goals has been to have the tuition at the Roanoke institution more aligned with what students pay at the Radford campus.

Tuition is currently at $11,416 for full time undergraduate students at the Radford campus, according to the school’s website. Tuition has not increased over the last two years, but that could change in May depending on what the board of visitors decides.

In the news release, university President Brian Hemphill wrote that 88% of RUC's approximately 1,100 students — a 6% increase from the previous year — are from Virginia, so the investment legislators made in the school will largely impact state residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}