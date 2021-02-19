Radford University continuing property acquisition, major construction plans

Radford University is in the process of purchasing close to $23 million worth of off-campus properties as major construction projects continue, according to numbers presented at a recent board of visitors meeting.

The university has torn down—or has plans to raze—numerous private structures as it clears way for the new construction. Some of the cleared land will be used for parking needs.

The school is currently leasing the properties located near the school’s Radford campus from the Radford University Foundation, which has purchased 19 properties over the last few years for a mixture of off-campus housing, parking lots and greenspace, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

The university is now purchasing the properties from the foundation, and a final closing is expected in the coming weeks, Scaggs wrote in an email.

Of the 19 properties, 10 single-family homes have been identified for demolition, Scaggs wrote.

Structures currently being used as off-campus housing will continue to be used for that purpose once the deal is finalized, according to Scaggs.