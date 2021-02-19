Radford University continuing property acquisition, major construction plans

Radford University is in the process of purchasing close to $23 million worth of off-campus properties as major construction projects continue, according to numbers presented at a recent board of visitors meeting.
The university has torn down—or has plans to raze—numerous private structures as it clears way for the new construction. Some of the cleared land will be used for parking needs.
The school is currently leasing the properties located near the school’s Radford campus from the Radford University Foundation, which has purchased 19 properties over the last few years for a mixture of off-campus housing, parking lots and greenspace, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The university is now purchasing the properties from the foundation, and a final closing is expected in the coming weeks, Scaggs wrote in an email.
Of the 19 properties, 10 single-family homes have been identified for demolition, Scaggs wrote.
Structures currently being used as off-campus housing will continue to be used for that purpose once the deal is finalized, according to Scaggs.
Parking, or a lack thereof, has long been a complaint of students and faculty, but the number of spaces and who gets to use them based on the new areas has yet to be finalized, Scaggs wrote.
It is unclear what will happen with some of the properties purchased, as Scaggs wrote that “there are no planned projects at this time other than site improvements to support campus operations.”
The expansion of student residential housing had been in the university’s master plans and capital outlay initiatives for the last decade, according to university documents presented to the board of visitors.
“The acquisition of properties in 2018 by the foundation provided an opportunity for the university to expand its residential housing along with strategic land acquisition,” the document reads.
Upon acquisition of the properties by the foundation, the school entered a long-term capital lease with the intent to acquire the majority of the properties within two years.
The university defined approximately $22.5 million worth of properties it wished to purchase.
Of the $22.5 million, $17.5 million is financed through the issuance of debt, while the remaining $5 million will utilize auxiliary reserves.
The transfer allows the school “to leverage the Commonwealth’s favorable financing options to acquire the property,” according to university documents.
According to Scaggs, two more properties that have yet to be identified will be purchased by the university in August.
Updates on the university’s Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity as well as its hotel project were also recently part of the information received by the board.
The $101 million center will address an array of significant existing programmatic and building deficiencies across a number of academic colleges, according to the school. The approximately 178,000-square-foot multi-story building will include state-of-the-art instruction, laboratory, maker, studio, computer, and collaborative spaces that integrate the arts and health sciences, along with office and other academic support functions. Specialty spaces will include an instructional auditorium and support spaces, health science clinical lab spaces, painting and drawing studio spaces, and music and dance studio spaces.
The project will be located adjacent to East Main Street, and will be built after the demolition of Porterfield East and West Halls and McGuffey Hall. The project has a completion estimate of fall 2024.
The foundation is working with Jones Lang LaSalle, a commercial real estate firm, to build the Tyler Avenue hotel that will feature approximately 125 rooms, a street level restaurant, coffee shop and business center, rooftop lounge and exercise center, a conference center with meeting spaces and adjacent parking.
Ground-breaking for the site should occur sometime early in 2021, according to the university presentation. With a construction schedule of approximately 18 months, the project would be open potentially in late 2022.