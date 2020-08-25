Radford University institutes 10-person gathering mandate

Radford University is now mandating a gathering limit of no more than 10 people on the main campus as President Brian Hemphill told faculty and staff Tuesday that a majority of recent COVID-19 cases is being attributed to two fraternity parties and another large gathering.
The parties and the gatherings happened off-campus, Hemphill wrote in a statement.
Hemphill, in the statement, said the new gathering mandate is being implemented to take prompt and necessary action.
All campus-based and campus-sponsored activities are subject to the new restriction, he wrote. Classroom and laboratory instruction, as well as clinical rotations and field experiences, are not included as part of this limitation, he wrote.
The remainder of Hemphill's statement:
"The University will be monitoring compliance with the new gathering limitation for all main campus students in both on-campus and off-campus environments. This increased restriction and related enforcement on gatherings are being implemented due to student behavior in our broader community.
In an effort to model proper engagement and responsible behavior for our students, any and all meetings and events, both indoor and outdoor, in excess of this limitation shall be reviewed with the following options considered: (1) reduce in-person attendance by utilizing a hybrid model or moving to a fully online format or (2) cancel. A limited number of exceptions for meetings and events may be considered for review and approval and should be requested by e-mailing COVID19@radford.edu.
Certain campus functions and locations, such as the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, the Bookstore, dining halls, and customer-facing, service-based offices, are not subject to this restriction. These dedicated spaces have physical distancing measures and other protocols already in place, which have been reviewed for compliance and deemed effective.
I appreciate your flexibility in making necessary adjustments to accommodate this new limitation. It is important that we provide sound guidance and demonstrate strong leadership as we diligently work to ensure our campus community continues to be a safe learning and living environment for all Highlanlanders!"
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.