Radford University makes carbon commitment

Radford University is forming a task force with a goal to make the campus carbon neutral.
The group’s formation comes after school President Brian Hemphill’s announcement of the signing of a Carbon Commitment at his State of the University address earlier this month.
Two involved in the task force effort, professor Stockton Maxwell, and the university’s sustainability manager, Josh Nease, said the process is is its infancy stages and the group has yet to be fully formed, but the university already has a few projects ongoing.
Nease initiated the Fill it Forward program in the fall of 2019, which allows students to scan their reusable water bottles each time they fill them at a designated station.
To date, he said their have been 7,758 total scans—and that equates to 232.77 pounds of waste diverted from the landfill and 3,415 pounds of CO2 emissions saved.
Additionally, Nease said many of of the school’s recent renovations and construction of new buildings have been LEED certified, a designation given by the U.S. Green Building Council, a non profit founded in 1993 that supports sustainability in infrastructure, from its design to how it operates.
The university has 10 buildings that have a achieved Gold status, the second highest rating and one that is rated silver, the third highest rating available. Maxwell said that while deigning and outfitting these buildings to produce less emissions may cost more up front, the return comes later.
Other university programs include its Food Recovery Network, which takes all the food unused in its dining halls that’s still fit for consumption and donates it to local food banks in an effort to reduce waste while helping those in need.
The school also has a Bags to Benches program. Students collect plastic bags and send them off to have benches made out of them. Nease said it takes 40,000 bags to make one outdoor bench.
While Maxwell and Nease said those programs are a good start, they both believe there is much work to be done over the next several months before the newly formed commission is scheduled to report its findings to the university Board of Visitors in September. The plan calls for the committee to be in place by early 2021.
Maxwell said he believes in a holistic approach that involves faculty, students and staff taking ownership. He said he hopes to the school establishes more volunteer days and programs similar to Renew the New, a day volunteers clean out all of the litter found in the Radford and Montgomery County sections of the New River.
He also noted that the Virginia Clean Economy Act will go a long way to help not only the university, but the entire state get all of its energy from renewable resources.
The act requires Dominion Energy Virginia and American Electric Power to produce their electricity from 100% renewable sources by 2045 and 2050, respectively, according to the state’s bill tracking website.
It’s how you get your energy,” Maxwell said. “Once you figure that out, you can move toward clean energy and energy efficiency.”
While Radford University hasn’t set a date on when it might achieve carbon neutrality, neighboring Virginia Tech’s sustainability group recently told its board of visitors it should be able to complete the task of using 100% renewable electricity and producing zero waste by 2030.
Hemphill said in a statement through the university that by signing the Carbon Commitment, he is continuing to show the university’s priority on sustainability.
“The newly-formed task force will be critical to the necessary planning and implementation efforts,” he said. “Task Force members have been charged with establishing a new sustainability and climate action plan. I am confident that this passionate and talented group will put a great deal of time and energy into developing this critical component.”
