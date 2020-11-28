Radford University makes carbon commitment

Other university programs include its Food Recovery Network, which takes all the food unused in its dining halls that’s still fit for consumption and donates it to local food banks in an effort to reduce waste while helping those in need.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school also has a Bags to Benches program. Students collect plastic bags and send them off to have benches made out of them. Nease said it takes 40,000 bags to make one outdoor bench.

While Maxwell and Nease said those programs are a good start, they both believe there is much work to be done over the next several months before the newly formed commission is scheduled to report its findings to the university Board of Visitors in September. The plan calls for the committee to be in place by early 2021.

Maxwell said he believes in a holistic approach that involves faculty, students and staff taking ownership. He said he hopes to the school establishes more volunteer days and programs similar to Renew the New, a day volunteers clean out all of the litter found in the Radford and Montgomery County sections of the New River.

He also noted that the Virginia Clean Economy Act will go a long way to help not only the university, but the entire state get all of its energy from renewable resources.