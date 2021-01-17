Radford University modifies day of giving due to pandemic, sets new goals

One of Radford University’s biggest charitable endeavors will look a bit different this year in the midst of the COIVD-19 pandemic.
The university’s annual MLK Day of Service is usually filled with hundreds of faculty, staff and students coming together to help people in the New River Valley and Roanoke areas through a mixture of community service and collecting goods for those in need, but in its eighth year, the event will largely be a digital one, according to the school’s website.
Rather than volunteering in person, the Highlanders are partnering with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s GiveLocalNRV, and will be giving back through donations of money, food and supplies.
Continuing with the annual tradition despite the pandemic is important to the university, according to President Brian Hemphill.
“This year, due to the ongoing global health pandemic, we have modified the event format, but we have not moved away from our strong commitment to this important celebration and annual tradition,” he wrote in an email. “Despite the pandemic, Highlanders continue to find ways to reflect upon important milestones and successes in our society and carry out the University’s focus on service above self.”
Starting Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the school will begin a competition between the university’s individual colleges to see which can raise the most donations for its respective charities.
The teams and charities each are supporting are as follows:
Radford University Carilion and the Waldron College of Health and Human Services: the Friendship House and Ronald McDonald House.
Davis College of Business and Economics and the College of Education and Human Development: the Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread and Radford Women’s Resource Center.
College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences and the Artis College of Science and Technology: The Giving Tree and New River Community Action.
College of Visual and Performing Arts and the College of Graduate Studies and Research: the Bobcat Backpacks and Beans & Rice programs.
Team Highlander: administration, staff and students with undeclared majors: New River Community Action.
Citizens not within the school’s community are encouraged to participate as well, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs. Donated items can be provided to the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, which is in Heth Hall 157 on the campus.
Monetary contributions can be made at www.givelocalnrv.org/event/Rumlk2020. The school has a goal of raising $7,000 for the aforementioned causes.
Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 27.