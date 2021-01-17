Radford University modifies day of giving due to pandemic, sets new goals

One of Radford University’s biggest charitable endeavors will look a bit different this year in the midst of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The university’s annual MLK Day of Service is usually filled with hundreds of faculty, staff and students coming together to help people in the New River Valley and Roanoke areas through a mixture of community service and collecting goods for those in need, but in its eighth year, the event will largely be a digital one, according to the school’s website.

Rather than volunteering in person, the Highlanders are partnering with the Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s GiveLocalNRV, and will be giving back through donations of money, food and supplies.

Continuing with the annual tradition despite the pandemic is important to the university, according to President Brian Hemphill.

“This year, due to the ongoing global health pandemic, we have modified the event format, but we have not moved away from our strong commitment to this important celebration and annual tradition,” he wrote in an email. “Despite the pandemic, Highlanders continue to find ways to reflect upon important milestones and successes in our society and carry out the University’s focus on service above self.”