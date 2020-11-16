Radford University musician plays for Grammy winning artist Alicia Keys

Bruce Mahin, Shepherd’s composition professor, said Shepherd and his music are unique.

“His concept of music is very deep and goes down to the root of human expression... It’s a rare thing when you hear music that touches you in a visceral way... I think that’s one thing I can say about his music. It touches that deep emotion.”

When asked where Shepherd stands compared to other students he’s taught, Mahin said he hates to put a rating on his students, instead saying “let me put it like this, he is primed for success, and I think whatever that means he’s going to be ready for it and something great is going to happen.”

While Shepherd said his goal is to teach composition at the collegiate level, he has not given up hope on perhaps being a performing artist, something he said he is very comfortable doing. He recalled the days when he was a teenager in Charlotte and would go to the piano store and play for hours.

He said the place meant so much to him that he had to call the owners and tell them about his experience with Keys.

“That’s the place where the music kind of found me,” he said. “They let me do it, and a full-circle moment is they had an Alicia Keys picture up in the store when it first opened and I said one day man, one day.”

Shepherd’s performance and discussion with Keys can be seen on his YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/vD7nZVEV_Bg.

