Radford University passes budget, delays announcing detailed budget cuts

The Radford University Board of Visitors approved the school's budget for the current academic year Friday afternoon, but did not mention the looming budget cuts previously announced by the university.
The school was expected to outline significant budget reductions announced earlier this year. However, it is holding off on unveiling the cuts until the state finalizes its budget, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The General Assembly is in a special session to work on the biennium budget, which was upended earlier this year by the economic shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislators have said they anticipate the special session will continue for a few more weeks.
The tentative $233.4 million budget has been trimmed approximately $14 million from what was projected last fall for the previous academic year, according to university figures.
The educational and general fund is projected to be $146.1 million compared with $155 million this time last year. Also, the auxiliary enterprises fund is projected to be approximately $65 million compared with roughly $70 million last fall. Student financial assistance and sponsored programs remain at $13.5 million and $9 million, respectively.
The actual amount the university spent on its previous budget was just over $229 million, according to figures provided to the board by the school's Chief Financial Officer Chad Reed. He said some of the savings are attributed to the hiring freeze the university implemented last spring, tightening expense spending and to the global pandemic that forced the school to go all virtual in mid-March.
The school's Strategic Budgeting Advisory Groups, one for academic and one for services, began looking at more cost-saving measures — including the possible consolidation and elimination of departments — on July 6 and concluded Aug. 3.
Scaggs wrote in an email that there is no concrete date for when cuts will be announced.
"Once the Commonwealth of Virginia finalizes the budget, the University will present a set of recommendations to the Board of Visitors for consideration. Any impacted employees would be notified as soon as possible. The information will also be shared with the campus community," she wrote.
Scaggs wrote that the university is "very aware that these are people’s careers and lives," and that the school will work to provide as much notice as possible.
"Also, the University will be as flexible as possible regarding the transition period for those impacted," she wrote.
The university previously stated that the school could trim anywhere from $5 million to $20 million from the budget, depending on the money it receives from the state. The university has stated that all cuts likely would be permanent.
The university has 68 administrators with salaries of $100,000 or more, and 71 faculty with salaries of $100,000 or more, Scaggs previously told The Roanoke Times.
Teaching and research faculty impacted by the cuts would remain in their current position, with their contracts being honored through the end of the new fiscal year, which ends June 30. Other budget-cutting measures could be implemented sooner, according to previous information provided by the university, and President Brian Hemphill and other senior administrative staff will take a salary reduction.
The impending reductions came after the Radford University Board of Visitors passed a resolution June 12 granting Hemphill unilateral budgeting cutting powers.
The resolution, released by the school after the vote, noted that, “The Board anticipates a reduction in force may be required,” and that “there is an urgent need for the Board to take quick and decisive action, and that need cannot be met while adhering to the fiscal exigency section” of the faculty handbook.
University officials also released preliminary census data for the fall and the university is down from 1,599 freshman last fall to 1,267 for the current semester. Total undergraduate numbers are also down from 7,967 last fall and are currently at 7,305, according to university figures.
Craig Cornell, vice president for enrollment management, told the board that freshman fall-to-fall retention is up just over 3% from last year at 74.7%, the highest its been since the 2016 fall semester.
