Radford University passes budget, delays announcing detailed budget cuts

The school's Strategic Budgeting Advisory Groups, one for academic and one for services, began looking at more cost-saving measures — including the possible consolidation and elimination of departments — on July 6 and concluded Aug. 3.

Scaggs wrote in an email that there is no concrete date for when cuts will be announced.

"Once the Commonwealth of Virginia finalizes the budget, the University will present a set of recommendations to the Board of Visitors for consideration. Any impacted employees would be notified as soon as possible. The information will also be shared with the campus community," she wrote.

Scaggs wrote that the university is "very aware that these are people’s careers and lives," and that the school will work to provide as much notice as possible.

"Also, the University will be as flexible as possible regarding the transition period for those impacted," she wrote.

The university previously stated that the school could trim anywhere from $5 million to $20 million from the budget, depending on the money it receives from the state. The university has stated that all cuts likely would be permanent.