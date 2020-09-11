Radford University passes budget, delays announcing detailed spending reductions

The Radford University Board of Visitors approved the school’s budget for the current academic year Friday afternoon, but did not mention the looming budget cuts previously announced by the university.

The school was expected to outline significant budget reductions announced earlier this year. However, it is holding off on unveiling the cuts until the state finalizes its budget, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

The General Assembly is in a special session to work on the biennium budget, which was upended earlier this year by the economic shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislators have said they anticipate the special session will continue for a few more weeks.

The tentative $233.4 million budget has been trimmed approximately $14 million from what was projected last fall for the previous academic year, according to university figures.

The educational and general fund is projected to be $146.1 million compared with $155 million this time last year. Also, the auxiliary enterprises fund is projected to be approximately $65 million compared with roughly $70 million last fall. Student financial assistance and sponsored programs remain at $13.5 million and $9 million, respectively.