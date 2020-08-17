Radford University requests rezoning for $30 million hotel

RADFORD — Radford University is asking city council to rezone property the school already owns to make way for a hotel that would sit across the street from the main campus on Tyler Avenue.

A group of university officials presented the project announced in the fall to city council at a meeting last week. The plan is to build the 125-room hotel on existing properties the school owns off of its main campus, including two unoccupied residence halls on Tyler Avenue, an administrative office and a residence hall on Calhoun street, according to the university.

The five-story hotel will have a street-level restaurant, coffee shop, rooftop lounge and a 5,000-square-foot conference and meeting center. The school will utilize meeting spaces and overnight accommodations for university guests and campus events, according to university officials.

Councilwoman Jessie Foster said that while the council isn’t scheduled to vote on rezoning the property from residential to business until its next meeting, she said she believes the university and city have done its due diligence and expects the project to be a good thing for the city.