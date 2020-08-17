Radford University requests rezoning for $30 million hotel

RADFORD — Radford University is asking city council to rezone property the school already owns to make way for a hotel that would sit across the street from the main campus on Tyler Avenue.
A group of university officials presented the project announced in the fall to city council at a meeting last week. The plan is to build the 125-room hotel on existing properties the school owns off of its main campus, including two unoccupied residence halls on Tyler Avenue, an administrative office and a residence hall on Calhoun street, according to the university.
The five-story hotel will have a street-level restaurant, coffee shop, rooftop lounge and a 5,000-square-foot conference and meeting center. The school will utilize meeting spaces and overnight accommodations for university guests and campus events, according to university officials.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster said that while the council isn’t scheduled to vote on rezoning the property from residential to business until its next meeting, she said she believes the university and city have done its due diligence and expects the project to be a good thing for the city.
“It’s a niche we don’t have filled here right now,” she said of the hotel that is slated to be completed in 2023 at a cost of approximately $30 million. “It is nice to see them [the university] still working towards their goals even in the time of uncertainty. Once we get through all of this [the pandemic] it will be a huge asset for them and the city.”
Foster also said the city will be able to use the hotel as a way to increase tourism to the area.
“We are looking at it as being a symbiotic venture,” she said.
The university projects that the hotel will house 45,000 guests per year, according to its presentation at Monday’s meeting.
“The 45,000 hotel guests provided figure is an annual estimate, which assumes a 68 percent occupancy rate and 1.5 guests per room each night,” according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.
The presentation also estimated that the hotel will generate approximately $300,000 in meal and lodging taxes for the city in its first year, $380,000 by year five and nearly $30 million over the next 50 years.
Presenters said infrastructure like electrical, water and stormwater locations and capacities appear to support the proposed development.
The Radford University Foundation and the school are working to finalize a formal partnership with Hotel Indigo, according to Scaggs. The developer will fund and operate the hotel, and Scaggs has previously stated that no state funds will be used for the project.
The name of the hotel will be announced once negotiations are finalized, according to Scaggs.
