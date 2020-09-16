Radford University student protest still planned despite pushback

Pyles also told The Roanoke Times on Wednesday that even though the event is not sponsored by the Black Lives Matter movement, a logo of a fist on the event poster makes him think otherwise. He also believes the protest could turn violent, citing other instances of violence during protests in the U.S.

He said he believes racism affects all people in the U.S., and referenced his time as a white cop in a Black neighborhood in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as his evidence for that, in addition to the discrimination Irish people faced when coming to the U.S.

"Slavery is something that's happened to people all over the world at one point or another. It's a scar on this country's back ... I have scars on me as well. I've learned from them and they've made me stronger," he said.

In his video, Pyles also wonders how the university can hold an event when the city currently has a ban on gathering of more than 50 people, with the exception of religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, day cares, sporting events or large-scale employers.

At the end of his video filmed on a sidewalk near the Radford campus, Pyles said he "personally believes the citizens of Radford should show up and make some noise. Let them know that this is not allowed. We're not going to stand by and watch this Marxist indoctrination happen in our city."