Radford University students turn out for peaceful protests

The march itself went from the McConnell Library to the area just in front of Moffett Hall, with most participants standing in the quad to listen to the speakers. Many carried signs displaying messages that have been commonly seen during other protests in the ongoing movement.

As they marched, chants included the familiar “no justice, no peace,” “Black lives matter” and “hands up, don’t shoot.”

The march itself was initially scheduled to occur in August, but faced several delays due to issues such as weather.

One of the organizers, Devante Mosley, said he knew the time was right when he woke up Saturday.

“I woke up and it was a beautiful day outside,” he said a few hours before the event. “Today’s the time.”

The march has also over the past week received backlash from numerous conservatives in the area and even Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, who criticized Radford University President Brian Hemphill’s support of the event. She, along with some other area conservatives, have described the movement as a promoter of Marxist doctrine.

Disparaging remarks about the event were also made on a Facebook page that posted a news article about the event.