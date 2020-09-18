Radford University to close campus to general public ahead of rally

Radford University is preparing to close its campus Saturday ahead of a student-led protest on racial inequality slated for Saturday afternoon, according to university officials.

University spokesman Justin Ward reiterated Friday morning the university's stance from earlier this week that The Bigger Picture March with be for faculty, staff and students only. The event will have a police presence.

Ward said the campus is being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has has been public pushback this week about the rally - which included hateful and racist rhetoric on social media - with some local citizens even making threats to students.

Ward said the logistics for Saturday were created in tandem with law enforcement, including the decision to not let non-members of the campus community on the public school grounds during the event. He did say that while campus access is restricted, people cannot be stopped from being in public areas near the campus.

A call by several people on social media, particularly Jody Pyles - a Radford resident whose Facebook video went viral earlier this week - asked the citizens of Radford to protest the protest.