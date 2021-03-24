Radford University to consider up to 6% tuition hike for upcoming school year

Radford University undergraduates could see as much as a 6% increase in tuition and fees for the 2021-22 school year, according to the university.

The school’s board of visitors will consider tuition and mandatory fees rates for the upcoming academic year at its quarterly meeting on April 22-23 according to a news release posted on the school’s website.

If the school does raise tuition, it would be the first time doing so in the last two academic years.

Additionally, the school can opt for a lower increase, but nothing higher than 6% after advertising it earlier this week, per state law.

The governing body will be holding a budget overview session from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, in preparation for the vote later that month, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

"The presentation will be comprehensive in nature and provide details regarding the University’s overall financial structure and ongoing budget commitments, Scaggs wrote in an email.

Many Radford University Carilion students will be paying a lot less in tuition beginning in August, regardless of what the board decides next month.

