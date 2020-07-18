Radford University to test students for virus, ask for daily routine

Visitation will also be restricted. Day visitors will be required to register, and overnight visitors will not be permitted. All those with university ID cards will be asked to have them at all times.

Dining services has also been modified. The buffet locations are being changed from self-serve to staff-served in order to reduce common touch areas. There will also be an increase in pre-packaged food.

The university will increase its cleaning procedures going forward and has spent $122,500 on PPE gear, Scaggs said.

Employees and students will be asked to monitor their health on a daily basis.

The school will use COVID-19 Daily Symptom Tracking, which is being developed by the school and will be made available through Radford’s mobile app or a dedicated web page. The tool is intended to assist with the consistency of regular health screenings and can serve as a journal.

“Individuals will be encouraged to establish a daily routine and always respond to these questions first thing in the morning as a good approach to keeping all Highlanders safe and healthy,” according to the plan.