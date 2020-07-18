Radford University to test students for virus, ask for daily routine

Radford University, a campus embroiled in a debate over pandemic-related budget reductions, has filed its reopening plan, which includes COVID-19 tests for thousands of students in early August.
The school sent its reopening plan to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on July 6 and expects to hear back from the group sometime this week with feedback and possibly ultimate approval, university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs said.
The plan encompasses everything from how students will be tested upon returning to campus to how their health will be monitored through the school year to what classes will look like for faculty and students.
Student testing for COVID-19 will begin with students arriving early to campus, such as student-athletes and resident assistants, who are expected to participate in testing organized by the New River Health District, according to the plan.
Additionally, the school is working actively with “the New River Health District, and colleagues at the University of Virginia to determine areas of high prevalence and test students coming from those areas and returning to campus,” Scaggs wrote in an email.
Students returning from a virus hot spot or high prevalence areas will be tested by the medical company PathGroup, Scaggs said.
It is estimated that PathGroup will perform nasal swabs (not nasopharyngeal swabs) on roughly 1,700 students the first two weeks of August, Scaggs wrote. The estimated cost of move-in testing will be $170,000.
As of July 10, 3,536 main campus students received a university housing assignment for the upcoming school year, with 2,541 students assigned to residence halls, Scaggs said.
The university will reopen July 27, with students moving into campus housing, such as residence halls and university-operated apartments, between Aug. 1-11, according to the school’s website. The first day of classes is set for Aug. 12, with the final day of semester exams being Nov. 20.
“The alternate approach related to early opening will ensure that students and others do not travel over Thanksgiving Break and then return to campus for final exams followed by Winter Commencement,” according to the school’s website.
Roughly 24% of classes will be online, according to the university plan. Classes with maximum capacities of 50 and above will be moved to an online format. There may be exceptions granted on a case-by-case basis.
Classrooms, laboratories and work spaces are being reconfigured for physical distancing. For example, a lecture hall that previously accommodated 100 students may now be able to seat 42 students after being reconfigured to allow physical distancing.
Large events that usually take place throughout the school year will be canceled or altered on a case-by-case basis, according to the plan. Those decisions will be made by individual divisions, departments and offices, while taking into consideration university health guidelines.
Visitation will also be restricted. Day visitors will be required to register, and overnight visitors will not be permitted. All those with university ID cards will be asked to have them at all times.
Dining services has also been modified. The buffet locations are being changed from self-serve to staff-served in order to reduce common touch areas. There will also be an increase in pre-packaged food.
The university will increase its cleaning procedures going forward and has spent $122,500 on PPE gear, Scaggs said.
Employees and students will be asked to monitor their health on a daily basis.
The school will use COVID-19 Daily Symptom Tracking, which is being developed by the school and will be made available through Radford’s mobile app or a dedicated web page. The tool is intended to assist with the consistency of regular health screenings and can serve as a journal.
“Individuals will be encouraged to establish a daily routine and always respond to these questions first thing in the morning as a good approach to keeping all Highlanders safe and healthy,” according to the plan.
Students will also be asked to wear masks — provided by the university — while on campus. Faculty will be provided the option to stand behind a clear barrier at a podium or wear a face covering. The face covering requirement will be enforced by the local health district and will be monitored by the appropriate university office, according to the school’s plan.
Employees in common areas and shared/meeting spaces will be required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will not be required outside; however, they will be required anywhere that appropriate physical distancing is not possible, according to the plan.
If a student becomes symptomatic after returning to campus, they will be tested at the Student Health Center, Scaggs said. Students living on campus who test positive for the virus will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days at an off-campus location, Scaggs said.
She said she doesn’t know how many positive tests it would take for the school to go to a completely online format, but said there are safeguards in place.
The school will carefully monitor and fully assess developments (including the number of positive cases, the presence of community spread, etc.) through the COVID-19 Working Group and the Emergency Management Team, which includes a Carilion Clinic doctor and Virginia Department of Health representative.
“If any decisions regarding campus dismissals or shutdowns are necessary, Radford University will have in-depth consultation with local and state public health officials. No decisions would be made without such consultation,” Scaggs wrote.
The university developed different levels of operation to prepare for an outbreak of the virus:
- Level 0: Return to normal operations.
- Level 1: Early start to fall 2020 semester.
- Level 2: Online scenario with critical pedagogical operations on campus (clinical rotations, student teaching, research).
- Level 3: Online only.
- Level 4: Online only with critical infrastructure modifications (e.g. building shutdown and campus closed).
The campus, as of last week, was at Level 2 and moving to Level 1.
If Radford University moves to modified operations, students will have the ability to return home or request to remain on campus and live in residence halls, according to the plan. That request must include a justification as to how the student’s health, safety and well-being would be better served by remaining on campus rather than returning home. All requests might not be approved in order to ensure physical distancing and proper cleaning. If the school fully closes, students will not be able to reside in on-campus halls.
As the university has been planning its reopening, school officials have also been involved in a discussion over a budget reduction plan — one chosen by stakeholders to focus on strategic cuts versus job eliminations, pay reductions and furloughs.
However, several faculty organizations have criticized the school’s board of visitors for the way it handled the matter — giving President Brian Hemphill the ability to make the budget decisions while, under some circumstances, doing away with set university guidelines.
The school’s administration has said it is working to try to make the budget decisions with input from those who would be affected.
