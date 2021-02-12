Radford University's Hemphill to lead Old Dominion University

Radford University President Brian Hemphill announced Friday that he’ll be leaving the school to lead Old Dominion University.
Hemphill will remain in his role at Radford until the end of the fiscal year, June 30, before officially taking over as the ninth president of the Norfolk school sometime this summer.
John Broderick, Old Dominion University's longest-serving president, announced last May that he would retire as president in the summer of 2021 after completing his 13th year as the school’s leader.
"We are confident that Dr. Hemphill will continue the University's upward trajectory," said Kay Kemper, rector of ODU's Board of Visitors. "The board was highly impressed with his substantial accomplishments in less than five years as president of Radford, as well as his commitment to a student-centered approach. Dr. Hemphill's successes range from enrollment management to fundraising, and many of his forward-thinking initiatives in such areas as health sciences and partnership-building mirror Old Dominion's longstanding strengths and priorities. We believe he will write an exciting new chapter for ODU."
Radford University officials wrote in an email that Hemphill was contacted by a search firm regarding the opportunity, and was subsequently selected for the position. The news of Hemphill's departure came as Radford's Board of Visitors met on Thursday and Friday.
“The decision to leave Radford University was not made lightly. I am forever indebted to the Radford family and Southwest Virginia for an amazing journey since my family’s arrival in 2016,” Hemphill wrote in a statement. “Following the conclusion of my tenure as Radford University’s 7th President, my family and I will become active members of the local community, make our home in Norfolk, and proudly serve the Monarch family.”
Old Dominion has an enrollment of 24,176, consisting of 19,372 undergraduates and 4,804 graduate students, more than double Radford’s total enrollment.
Hemphill came to Radford from West Virginia State University in 2016 after spending four years as that school’s president.
In the four years he led the West Virginia school, its endowment doubled from $4 million to $8 million, enrollment grew by about 20% and he increased annual philanthropic giving by 775 percent, according to a previous Roanoke Times article.
Hemphill was able to recreate some of that success in Radford as the school secured donations of $8 million to name the Davis College of Business and Economics, the largest gift of its kind in school's history, made by Sandra and William Davis. Under Hemphill's leadership, the school also received a $5 million donation, which resulted in the naming of the Artis College of Science and Technology. That gift is the largest by an alumna in Radford history, and was made by Nancy and Pat Artis.
The donations “provided significant scholarship support for students and were contributing factors” in raising the Radford University Foundation’s endowments and investments from $54.6 million in 2016 to $77.7 million in 2021, an increase of 42.3% over a five-year period, according to a university news release.
And while undergraduate Radford campus-based enrollment has slid from nearly 9,000 in the fall of 2016 to approximately 7,300 this past fall, according to figures from the university, under Hemphill’s leadership, the school increased overall enrollment from roughly 9,400 to 10,695 - with a peak of nearly 12,000 in 2019 - through the creation of the school’s Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training program — or IMPACT, an initiative that gives online training to professionals looking to further their careers in various fields. The school's merger with the the Jefferson College of Health Sciences has also added to the overall enrollment.
Hemphill has long stated that an enrollment cliff is coming at the national level, and Radford has and will continue to feel its effects.
He said that is one of the reasons the university looked towards “innovative” approaches to increasing enrollment, like the IMPACT lab and the 2019 Jefferson merger in Roanoke. That merger created what's now known as Radford University Carilion.
“These are important initiatives that have significantly contributed to overall enrollment growth at Radford University,” Hemphill said in the statement, also noting that the university was prepared for undergraduate enrollment to decline. “The make-up of that enrollment has changed over time, which was expected due to the declining number of high school graduates, as well as increasing competition among institutions.”
Freshman fall-to-fall retention rates remained relatively stagnant throughout Hemphill’s time leading the university, hovering in the 70-75% range. The school has historically had an issue with retention, never going above 80%, according to data from the school’s website.
Hemphill said the creation of the Academic Success Center is aimed at improving those numbers.
“The efforts to increase both retention and graduation rates require several cycles before seeing substantial gains,” he said in the statement.
Hemphill was also able to continue on the track of his predecessor Penelope Kyle in getting major capital projects approved for the mid-sized public university.
The projects planned or completed during his time at Radford include the $34 million renovation of the Artis facility, a university hotel and conference center across the street from the Radford campus that is in the planning stages, a river campus in the planning stages, planned renovations to residence halls Tyler and Norwood and the $101 million Center for Adaptive Innovation and Analytics, slated to be completed by 2024, according to university officials.
Hemphill’s tenure at Radford largely came without any major publicized controversies, save for the disappearance of thousands of student newspapers in the fall of 2019.
The missing papers featured a front-page story about a student arrested by campus police for public intoxication who ultimately died in the New River Valley Regional Jail and that published edition coincided with a campus visit by Katie Couric, who was moderating a political forum that evening.
The university conducted an internal investigation and concluded that an unnamed employee was responsible for the theft of some of the papers, but what happened to the majority of them was never solved.
The university received pushback for its handling of the matter from The Student Press Law Center as well as other media organizations, including The Washington Post.
Hemphill denied any wrongdoing by administration in 2019, and he and the school declined to further address the matter when asked about it again this week by The Roanoke Times.
“Radford University and President Hemphill do not have any additional comment regarding this matter. Both the University and the President have responded to this matter on numerous occasions,” university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email.
Board of Visitors Rector Robert Archer expressed his gratitude for Hemphill in a campus release.
“President Hemphill’s tenure has ushered in a new level of achievement and enthusiasm for the Radford family. He has certainly created a strong foundation for limitless opportunities well into the future. … On behalf of the Board, we express our deep appreciation for a job well done at Radford and best wishes at ODU.”
Hemphill also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Radford over the past five years, and his commitment to the school in his final months as its president.
“As a dedicated and proud Highlander, I pledge my continued commitment and diligent work over the next five months to ensure the forward momentum and sustained success of Radford University,” he said through a university release.
Hemphill continued: “My wife, Marisela, and I look forward to continuing to engage with each and every one of you as we prepare to bid a fond farewell to this caring community of educators and learners and the broader region of change makers and thought leaders. Please accept our sincere appreciation and everlasting gratitude for the honor and privilege of serving as your President and First Lady!”
Hemphill's initial contract at ODU has yet to be finalized, according to a Radford spokeswoman. At Radford, Hemphill currently has a base of $420,000 with deferred compensation of $175,000 annually.
Archer advised that the board of visitors will immediately move forward in developing a comprehensive process for a national search that will include evaluating and choosing an appropriate consulting firm and engaging all stakeholders including students, faculty and staff.
Carolyn Lepre has been named Radford's interim president, effective July 1. Lepre currently serves as the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.