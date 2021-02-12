Radford University's Hemphill to lead Old Dominion University

The donations “provided significant scholarship support for students and were contributing factors” in raising the Radford University Foundation’s endowments and investments from $54.6 million in 2016 to $77.7 million in 2021, an increase of 42.3% over a five-year period, according to a university news release.

And while undergraduate Radford campus-based enrollment has slid from nearly 9,000 in the fall of 2016 to approximately 7,300 this past fall, according to figures from the university, under Hemphill’s leadership, the school increased overall enrollment from roughly 9,400 to 10,695 - with a peak of nearly 12,000 in 2019 - through the creation of the school’s Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training program — or IMPACT, an initiative that gives online training to professionals looking to further their careers in various fields. The school's merger with the the Jefferson College of Health Sciences has also added to the overall enrollment.

Hemphill has long stated that an enrollment cliff is coming at the national level, and Radford has and will continue to feel its effects.

He said that is one of the reasons the university looked towards “innovative” approaches to increasing enrollment, like the IMPACT lab and the 2019 Jefferson merger in Roanoke. That merger created what's now known as Radford University Carilion.