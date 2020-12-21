Radford uses CARES Act funds to protect law enforcement

Radford is using some of its remaining CARES Act funds to help reduce the risk of exposure law enforcement will have to those infected with COVID-19.

City council approved the allocation of $26,745 for e-ticketing systems at last week’s meeting, which will reduce the time officers interact with people at a close distance. The systems allow officers to scan a license into the system and print tickets at a much faster rate than they could be done by filling out the forms by hand.

City Police Chief Jeff Dodson estimated traffic stops will go from taking approximately 10 to 15 minutes down to four to six minutes.

The systems will be very useful to patrol officers after the pandemic is over as well, according to Dodson.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things that law enforcement officers do each day. We just never know what dangers could be awaiting that officer as he/she approaches that vehicle,” he wrote in an email. “Officers face dangers of being on the roadside and possibly being struck by passing vehicles. We have seen some of these recently along the Interstate.”