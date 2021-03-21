Radford using federal grant funds to aid nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the cost of food for the decades-old food kitchen that serves those around the valley has seen its food costs increase by more than 400% since the pandemic started.

“We lost about 90% of our food supply when Radford [University] and Virginia Tech closed last spring,” Butler explained. “They would give us the food they didn’t use and it was a major blow to lose that for a bit.”

She said that while the schools have gone back to donating food since returning to campus in the fall, it still isn’t at the same level that it was, because the school’s have also changed the way they distribute food to students.

Butler said another big cost has been buying the supplies to keep serving over 100 meals per day in a to-go manner.

The kitchen used to use disposable containers and silverware for just the Meals on Wheels program, but now that the group is only doing takeaway, those costs have also soared.

“We are really grateful for the help from the city,” Butler said. “Our costs have gone up so much and it really helps to have their support.”

Skelton said the remaining money has yet to be allocated, which requires the nonprofit to apply, meet the criteria outlined by the federal agency and approval from city council.

For more information on what each organization is doing to help those affected by COVID-19, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org, www.wrcnrv.org and www.radfordfairlawndailybread.org.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.