Radford using federal grant funds to aid nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Radford is using federal grant funds to help some of its nonprofits that have needed additional help due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city received two special allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development totaling $180,341 to support activities related to COVID-19, with the city choosing to assist multiple nonprofits.
Melissa Skelton, the city’s director of planning and zoning, said the agencies that received the reimbursable grant money applied for it after the town put out a public notice.
She said those that receive assistance from the groups that were awarded the funds have to meet certain criteria, including being directly affected by COVID-19 through layoffs, job loss or other examples in addition to meeting financial requirements.
So far, the three groups that have been awarded funds - $7,500, $38,700 and $51,500 respectively - are the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, New River Community Action and Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread.
New River Community Action has been working with residents who have needed help paying bills throughout the pandemic, including working with Radford’s utilities department to pay off delinquent accounts for those that qualify.
Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread has had many unforeseen costs as a result of the pandemic, according to Program Manager Dora Butler.
She said the cost of food for the decades-old food kitchen that serves those around the valley has seen its food costs increase by more than 400% since the pandemic started.
“We lost about 90% of our food supply when Radford [University] and Virginia Tech closed last spring,” Butler explained. “They would give us the food they didn’t use and it was a major blow to lose that for a bit.”
She said that while the schools have gone back to donating food since returning to campus in the fall, it still isn’t at the same level that it was, because the school’s have also changed the way they distribute food to students.
Butler said another big cost has been buying the supplies to keep serving over 100 meals per day in a to-go manner.
The kitchen used to use disposable containers and silverware for just the Meals on Wheels program, but now that the group is only doing takeaway, those costs have also soared.
“We are really grateful for the help from the city,” Butler said. “Our costs have gone up so much and it really helps to have their support.”
Skelton said the remaining money has yet to be allocated, which requires the nonprofit to apply, meet the criteria outlined by the federal agency and approval from city council.
For more information on what each organization is doing to help those affected by COVID-19, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org, www.wrcnrv.org and www.radfordfairlawndailybread.org.