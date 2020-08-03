Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

Hinkley was arrested on Oct. 6, 2018, a day after school staff spotted the 10-year-old’s illness and had him taken to the hospital. Tests there revealed that he had taken Suboxone, Rehak said.

Investigators soon uncovered Hinkley’s plan, some of it documented in her text messages, to switch urine for drug screens, Rehak said.

Rehak said officers found bottles of urine stored in Hinkley's residence.

Hinkley gave the boy a half pill of her Suboxone on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, Rehak said. A search warrant filed in the case said Hinkley's boyfriend told police that the Suboxone came in 8 mg pills.

At a 2018 hearing, Hinkley said was prescribed Suboxone as she battled a heroin addiction.

Prosecutors explained that each time Hinkley renewed her Suboxone prescription, she had to undergo a drug screen. If the results showed anything illegal, she would not be given another prescription. Hinkley thought she would not pass the test, so began substituting her sister’s urine, then the boy’s, prosecutors said.

After the hearing, Rehak noted in an email that Hinkley’s dosing of the boy came less than five months after the sentencing of a Stuart man who shared his Suboxone with a Radford teen, who overdosed and died.