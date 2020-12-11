Radford's first brewery opens, the Mary Draper Ingles-inspired Long Way

"You're having to coordinate in a small space and think through the next 20 years and still keep the integrity of a building quite frankly many people consider iconic. People will flat out tell you it's one of the prettiest buildings they see on a daily basis," he said. "To not lose that which everyone holds dear and make it feel like its always looked this way was a challenge and I believe we achieved."

The upstairs is where the main section of the brewery is, with two different areas for outdoor seating, while the downstairs is occupied on weekday mornings by Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, a local food bank that moved into the building in September of last year.

Weltens previously said he and Daily Bread agreed to a five-year renewable lease. It allows him to rent out the Daily Bread space on its off hours for banquets and other events, and some of the proceeds will go to Daily Bread. He has said that he offered the new space to the nonprofit at a discount.

Additionally, Weltens said the brewery has a program that gives brewery patrons the option of increasing their bills to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to help the food bank.