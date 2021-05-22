Radford's Ride of Silence comes in year with bike changes

Bike riders gather on West Main Street in Radford prior to the start of the annual Ride of Silence.
Participants gathered for a series of speeches related to bicycle safety.
Katrina Cometa of New River Valley Bicycle Association led the procession of over 50 riders.
Riders file onto West Main Street with a police escort.
The ride’s route went past a white bike at the entrance to Bisset Park in Radford where Radford University professor and veteran cyclist Fess Green was killed in a collision with an automobile in 2008. The New River Valley ride was first organized after his death.
Pathways for Radford and the New River Valley Bicycle Association co-sponsored a Ride of Silence hosted by the city of Radford Wednesday.
More than 50 cyclists participated in the solemn, slow-paced, seven-mile ride through the city in support of bicycle safety awareness and in memory of cyclists that have been killed or injured while riding on public roadways.
The General Assembly approved the Bicycle Safety Act this year that has three main components:
1. Drivers are required to fully change lanes to pass bicyclists
2. Cyclists can ride two abreast in a lane
3. Bicyclists can treat stop signs as yield signs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.