Radford's Ride of Silence comes in year with bike changes
Radford's Ride of Silence comes in year with bike changes

Pathways for Radford and the New River Valley Bicycle Association co-sponsored a Ride of Silence hosted by the city of Radford Wednesday.

More than 50 cyclists participated in the solemn, slow-paced, seven-mile ride through the city in support of bicycle safety awareness and in memory of cyclists that have been killed or injured while riding on public roadways.

The General Assembly approved the Bicycle Safety Act this year that has three main components:

1. Drivers are required to fully change lanes to pass bicyclists

2. Cyclists can ride two abreast in a lane

3. Bicyclists can treat stop signs as yield signs.

— The Roanoke Times

