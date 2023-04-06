Norfolk Southern has modified plans to temporarily close a road in Salem and block access to more than 10 businesses.

The railroad plans to leave one lane of Salem Industrial Drive open to traffic, spokesman Michael Pucci said Thursday. A previously announced plan described a full closure of the road for railroad crossing repair.

Boxley Materials Company and Concrete Pipe & Precast said Wednesday that the planned closure would have left them little or no choice but to cease operations as long as it was in effect. There is no alternative access to the industrial drive.

Norfolk Southern issued this statement Thursday" "One lane will be open for vehicle traffic on Salem Industrial Drive while work is completed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Residents and businesses should plan accordingly for delays. We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work."

Mill Lane in Salem will be closed at the track for crossing repairs Monday, the railroad said. But motorists have an option to detour the location.