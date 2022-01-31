Rainy thaw this week will be short-lived for Roanoke-NRV area

The Roanoke and New River valleys are going to take a break from wintry precipitation threats this week, with 40s and 50s temperatures greeting what appears likely to be a substantial rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

But it is now abundantly clear that February isn't going to be a sequel to December for long-lived mild temperatures. Typically cold February temperatures will quickly follow the mild surge this week, and there are signals of additional cold shots coming for at least the first half of the month and, quite possibly, new wintry precipitation chances.

We'll start with a couple of days in the 40s to start the week, though falling back into the 20s to lower 30s at night. By Wednesday and Thursday, even low temperatures will likely be above freezing, with 40s and 50s highs.

This week, the track of the surface low-pressure riding a boundary between Arctic air and milder air will be well northwest of our region, likely bringing a significant to major winter storm right into a region that has missed almost all snow north, south, west and east so far this winter, central Illinois into Indiana and western Ohio. Springfield, illinois, for instance, has had just 2.6 inches of snow for the season to date, compared to 11.1 for Roanoke and 12.1 for Blacksburg. This week's storm promises to bring heavy rain and perhaps severe storms to parts of the South, especially near the western Gulf Coast, while delivering a nasty ice storm in between the storms and snow, central Texas across Arkansas into the Ohio Valley.

Here, this week's mild rain should cut substantially into lingering snowpack many of you have. This varies dramatically across our area, often within spots very close to each other, such as shaded hillsides vs. open flat areas on the same parcel of land. My north-facing shaded hillside property south of Roanoke scarcely changed in appearance in the time I was away from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, losing only an inch of what was still a 5-inch compacted snow-sleet glacier from 8.5 inches on Jan. 16 before gaining an inch and a half snow coating on top of it Friday.

Some higher elevations southwest of Roanoke still have most of their Jan. 16 shellack with up to 6 additional inches of snow on top of it on Friday and early Saturday. Some lower elevation open areas lost most or all of the Jan. 16 accumulation last week and saw minimal snow on Friday -- in a recurring theme this winter, Salem seems to be have been a "snow hole" again with insignificant amounts when even Roanoke officially got 1.1 inch on Friday and early Saturday.

One thing to watch later this week would be if there is particularly heavy rainfall on the source regions of the Roanoke River in the higher elevations southwest of Roanoke, which are still densely snow-covered. That could cause the river and smaller streams feeding the river to flood. A late February 2003 event comes to mind, when 2-3 inches of rain poured onto 2-4 inches of lingering sleet-infused snowpack in higher elevations led to the 9th-highest Roanoke River crest of 15.57 inches at the Walnut Avenue bridge in Roanoke, nearly 6 feet above flood stage.

At this time, moderate amounts of rain near 1/2 to 1 inch are expected, but there will be ample Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming ahead of a cold front and dynamic storm system. So just something to keep in the back of our mind for now.

The cold front will return the region to cold weather near February norms -- 40s highs, 20s lows by the weekend. Some mountain snow showers may occur behind the cold front on Friday.

Next week will lean cold, though likely not extremely so. There continue to be a number of upper-level shortwaves zipping through that, if they dig south enough or connect with other shortwaves, could trigger wintry precipitation chances in our region. Figuring we may have 3 or 4 of these over a couple of weeks, it would stand to reason at least 1 or 2 will pose "wintry wondering" chances of snow, ice, wintry mix or borderline cold rain in our region.

Winter isn't over, whatever the groundhog says Wednesday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

