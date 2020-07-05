As a crowd of about 100 people gathered Sunday afternoon in downtown Roanoke, a police car drove by.
One person gave a friendly wave. The officer waved back and continued down Church Avenue.
It may have been a small gesture, but it spoke to a larger message.
This crowd was part of a “Back the Blue” rally. Speakers at the event said officers in Roanoke and elsewhere have been unfairly caught up in a national uprising that began more than 1,700 miles away, in Minneapolis, when a police officer pinned a Black man to the ground with his knee, holding it to his neck for nearly eight minutes until George Floyd was dead.
“All police should not be blamed,” for the officer’s actions, said Rick Arrington, a retired lieutenant from the Roanoke Police Department who organized the rally. “This was one individual and one individual acting on his own.”
The rally was not a counterprotest to demonstrations across the country that have decried systemic racism in law enforcement, Arrington said, but rather a show of support for the police officers who have been “scapegoated” for the sake of political expediency.
“I honestly believe that the majority of our community supports law enforcement and supports our criminal justice system,” said Tim Jones, who retired as chief of the Roanoke Police Department in February. “It is not perfect, but it is the best we’ve got.”
Like other speakers, Jones criticized the actions of some — including members of the Roanoke City Council — who “placated to individual groups who did not like the norm.”
“That is where the slippery slope begins,” Jones told a crowd gathered at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial, some of them holding signs that read: “Why are we Handcuffing our Guardians?” and “Blue Lives Also Matter.”
“I saw that coming, and I felt the impact of that,” said Jones, who had a rocky relationship with some council members amid criticism that his views as a 39-year veteran had not kept up with a changing society.
During a discussion with city council about sexual assault data, Jones drew protests after he said young women too often put themselves at risk when alcohol and other factors come into play. And in comments about his frustration with a downtown shooting, he admonished Roanokers that they were better than that, adding in part, “This isn’t some kind of rap video,” a reference that struck some as racially coded.
Jones noted the absence Sunday of city council members at the speaker’s podium or in the audience, which largely consisted of retired police officers, their family members and supporters.
“Do you see any of them today?” he asked. “No, no one. Not one on your city council came here to support public safety.”
No uniformed police officers attended the event, either. Arrington said he wanted to avoid putting them in a “tight spot” by inviting them.
Other speakers included the two Republican candidates for city council.
“It is becoming a battle in the streets,” Peg McGuire said, “and the police will be our front line. We need to support them with our votes.”
While protesters in Roanoke did approach the city police headquarters in a tense showdown the night of May 30, the city has not seen the violence that occurred in larger metropolitan areas.
Maynard Keller, the second Republican candidate for city council, thanked Police Chief Sam Roman for “not allowing looting and rioting here in Roanoke.” He also spoke longingly of the day when police officers and firefighters were considered heroes.
“Our first responders are often asked to give their lives for someone they didn’t even know,” he said.
Chuck Smith, a Tidewater lawyer who is running for attorney general, lambasted “socialists and the Democratic party” for pushing changes that most people don’t support. They act “as if the Constitution is a comic book, and history is a glorified Etch A Sketch,” he said.
Calls in some cities to defund police departments and get rid of school resource officers show how far the pendulum has swung, Arrington said.
“It’s high time that police are allowed to do their jobs un-handcuffed by petty agendas,” he said.
