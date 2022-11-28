RAM aid helps woman better life for family

Christina Overstreet dreams of taking her three teenaged kids on a vacation. She doesn’t want a fancy trip. “Just to an amusement park or something, so we could have fun together,” she said.

After months of struggling, the family was seeing the light at the end of a very long tunnel and was sorely in need of downtime. But even that simple wish is probably out of reach, at least for now.

Overstreet, 37, has family scattered over the East Coast and the Midwest. In 2012, she and her children moved to Franklin County to be near relatives. She got a job, rented a home and settled the kids into their schools.

“They were doing well and making good grades,” Overstreet said. But in midsummer, the electric service to the trailer in which she resided malfunctioned and she couldn’t afford to pay the bills, despite working two jobs.

Unable to find a place to rent in the rural area, Overstreet sent her children away to live with relatives in another state while she drifted between family and friends, living in basements and spare rooms until those situations became uncomfortable.

“I just needed a break while I figured out what to do next,” Overstreet said about the separation.

In October, she decided to move to Roanoke, where she already had a job she enjoyed. “There are more services and more activities for the kids,” she explained.

Unable to find housing right away, Overstreet moved in to motel costing about $460 a week. The kids were back with her, and the family spent two weeks crammed together in a single room with two beds. In addition, the kids had left their schools and their friends in Franklin County, which added to the tension.

It didn’t take long, however, for Overstreet to find an apartment. She paid the rental deposit, but couldn’t afford the deposit on the electric service, due to the bills she still owed on her last place. Not knowing where to turn, and afraid of losing her chance at a home, Overstreet called around looking for assistance.

She was eventually directed to Roanoke Area Ministries. The charity’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program offers help with rent, prescriptions and utility bills for those who are facing an unexpected crisis. The program is supported by The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund with donations from the newspaper’s readers.

“RAM was amazing,” she said. As for the donors, she said, they may not see what their contribution does, “but they’re helping families that are in need.”

With assistance from several other charities and Roanoke’s social services department, RAM’s caseworkers were able to cobble together enough to pay the deposit and the past-due bills. On a sunny morning in October, Overstreet picked up the keys to her new place, and was excited about having a place for her kids to come home to after school.

“I feel in love with it,” she said about the apartment. “It has plenty of room.” Overstreet was especially looking forward to having her own room for the first time in months.

“We were getting under each other’s skin in the hotel,” she said, laughing.

Her mother bought dishes so she could cook and each of the kids had a bed. Overstreet planned to sleep on an air mattress for the time being, and was looking at a rent-to-own living room set. With only one job these days, she was not sure her income would cover her expenses.

“But I’ll make it work,” she said. “I’ve got to make sure the kids have everything they need first.”

Overstreet said she is grateful to everyone who has helped her. Although she and the kids are on Medicaid and she is applying for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, due to her income level she is not eligible for any other public assistance.

One of the programs she is most grateful for is the federal McKinney-Vento Program, which assists homeless students. It allows them to remain in the same school, regardless of where they live, and provides free transportation.

Overstreet understands how important that is. Pregnant at 17 and married, she continued to attend school, where she was taking a vocational course in accounting that she enjoyed. But when she was found to have moved out of her school district, Overstreet was told to leave, only returning to earn her diploma years later.

She even made a stab at online college, she said, but had to quit when the demands of working full time and taking care of her kids single-handedly became too much.

Overstreet estimates since she began working at age 15, she’s probably taken only about three months off, despite going through three pregnancies. She loves her current job with a car valet service. She and the people she supervises are like family, and there is very little turnover.

Overstreet is also responsible for one less person these days. Her daughter moved away and is expecting Overstreet’s first grandchild. Overstreet is excited about the birth, but has mixed feelings about her daughter leaving.

“I miss her,” she said, “but I have to let her live her life.”

While a trip to an amusement park is probably still distant, Overstreet said she and the kids still manage to have fun together, despite her demanding work schedule.

“We just enjoy eating popcorn and watching movies together. We sit around and laugh, and sometimes, we just talk. I’ve always just made the best of it.”