RAM House announces eventual move

Roanoke Area Ministries announced that it will be moving its RAM House day shelter to a new facility.

Few details were revealed during a Tuesday morning news conference, which served as an acknowledgement of RAM's 50th anniversary and eventual relocation of the day shelter for homeless people.

RAM House executive director Melissa Woodson said that the nonprofit has found a "major funder" to help pay for a move but shared no other news about a possible new location or when a move will happen.

"We're on a journey to find a new home," Woodson said. "We don't have a time frame."

The shelter has been located since 1987 inside a square brick building on Campbell Avenue built in 1926 that once housed the congregation and school of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Woodson said a new site will offer better amenities for homeless people, more services and larger offices for employees.

The current location sits atop a hill reached by a steep driveway. Woodson said she watched an elderly man struggle up the hill with a cane while walking to the shelter Tuesday morning.