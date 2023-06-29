RAM House Executive Director Melissa Woodson says she is counting on Roanoke residents to help the long-established grassroots interfaith nonprofit find a new location.

RAM House, or Roanoke Area Ministries, operates a day shelter in the city for people experiencing homelessness. The organization offers emergency financial assistance, access to laundry facilities, breakfast and lunch, clothing and storage for personal belongings. Right now, RAM House is searching for a new building, having outgrown its current home on Campbell Avenue.

Woodson said the organization is seeking a handicap accessible building, with one level or an elevator, with between 13,000 and 16,000 square feet of space. Ideally, the new location would be in or near downtown Roanoke, she said.

A private donor is ready to help fund the move, so all that’s left is finding the right space — and that’s where the community comes in, Woodson said.

Woodson believes there’s a building out there that would work for RAM House, and she’s counting people to talk about it, find it and let RAM House know about it.

When searching for a location in or near downtown, a “Not In My Backyard” — or NIMBY — attitude has been an obstacle for service providers such as RAM House.

The city of Roanoke Homeless Assistance Team (HAT) is another significant local player that helps people experiencing homelessness. The HAT staff recently relocated from an office on Salem Avenue to one on Jefferson Street.

The new HAT office’s more central downtown location is perfect for its mission, but the city encountered some resistance from businesses near the Jefferson Street space. Concerns centered on the idea that having the HAT office nearby would attract vagrants, who would drive customers away.

HAT office clients usually visit in the morning, before most downtown businesses are open, according to city officials.

Woodson, of RAM House, said she thinks part of the NIMBY attitude stems from the fact that most residents don’t interact with homeless people in their everyday life.

“So they feel uncomfortable about it. And that’s nothing to be ashamed of, it’s natural to feel like that, but my advice to people is to treat them like you would anyone,” Woodson said.

The key, she said, is kindness.

“A simple kindness — a smile, a wave,” Woodson said.

If homeless people act a little strangely, it’s not always because of substance use. It can be related to illness, exhaustion, hunger and stress.

Being homeless is hard, Woodson said.

“If people think that somebody is going to choose to live that way because it’s easy, they’re sadly mistaken. We talk about the cold and most people get an understanding of what it’s like to be in the cold, and it’s horrible. But let’s talk about the hot weather coming in, let’s talk about the insect bites, chiggers ... sunburn, dehydration, having to carry your possessions all over the place, having to worry about your things getting stolen,” Woodson said.

Most RAM House clients, Woodson said, are just looking for a safe place to exist.

People need a productive place to go during the day and RAM House is ready and capable of meeting their basic needs, Woodson said.

“But what we’re trying to do is go that next step. I’m very proud of what we already do, but the vision for this board is to take it up a notch,” Woodson said.

In their responses to a 2022 housing study survey, Roanoke residents made it clear that addressing homelessness is a top priority. RAM House is one of the organizations already doing that work. A new location, Woodson said, would allow RAM House to grow and take on more.

In particular, people who filled out the survey talked about needing to address the number of homeless people who sleep outside, rather than at a shelter. As a day shelter, RAM House often sees many of those people.

When service providers took the 2022 survey, they also noted NIMBY attitudes as an obstacle to giving homeless people the help they need.

“I think there’s a higher power, I really believe, that is going to lead us to the building we need. And I think that is going to be done through the good in the community. I don’t think people are going to let us fail. I think they’re going to help us,” Woodson said.