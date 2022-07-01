RAM House identifies 'absolutely perfect' future location, in talks with railroad

RAM House is in advanced talks to relocate its day shelter, lunch service and staff to a railroad-owned office building in the northeast quadrant of the Roanoke, making additional services and benefits possible.

Melissa Woodson, who directs Roanoke Area Ministries, confirmed the organization’s interest in a Norfolk Southern Corp. building at 435 Kimball Ave. N.E. The structure is “absolutely perfect” for the nonprofit organization’s long-term facility needs, she said.

A final deal has not been reached, according to Woodson. She declined to discuss the possible purchase price. RAM has raised money for the project but fundraising continues, she said.

The city assesses the building for tax purposes and land at $928,800.

Food and transportation inflation along with a variety of other forces are prompting more people to seek assistance from RAM, which announced a search for a new location 18 months ago.

The staff recently served lunch to a record 207 people, Woodson said. RAM operates the area’s largest day shelter for people without homes and also serves lunch daily at noon to people in need whether they have homes or not. It employs nine people.

Formed in 1971 by area churches, it leases a former church at 824 Campbell Ave. S.W. from the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. Relations with the diocese are amicable, but RAM needs larger and different space, Woodson said.

“Our vision is that we can have new programs that will better serve homeless people. Because we have lots of gaps,” Woodson said.

RAM is looking to expand offerings in health care and mental health care, including substance use disorder treatment services, she said.

The Kimball location would offer appropriate private spaces for such care, as well as some practical benefits. RAM House clients could shower at the Kimball address, while right now they bathe in sinks, Woodson said.

Driven by a mission to “provide hope by preventing and alleviating homelessness and hunger in the Blue Ridge Region,” RAM couples its food and shelter programs with emergency financial aid. Its grants helped 42 people enter permanent housing during the first six months of this year, she said.

Many clients of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, which provides overnight accommodations for people without homes, go to RAM during the day time, but Woodson noted that the two locations are about a mile and a half apart. The walk, which Google Maps estimated would take 28 minutes on foot, is too far for some people to reach RAM, she said.

The Kimball Avenue building is half as far from the mission.

On a typical day, 150 to 170 go to RAM to eat lunch. The noon meal is open to people with homes because “when we provide that lunch for them, that means that they have additional money to meet their bills to stay housed,” she said.

RAM is seeing more people “who are on the cusp of homelessness right now,” such as fixed-income seniors and people with disabilities struggling with the higher cost of living, Woodson said. “We’ve had people coming to us who have never asked for help.”

The Kimball Avenue building contains 13,837 square feet of space on one floor and sits on three acres, according to loopnet.com.

Woodson said RAM and railroad representatives have been in discussions, but did not elaborate. The railroad said only that there is currently no deal to sell the property.

Editor's note: The Roanoke Times conducts the annual Good Neighbors Fund campaign, which benefits RAM's emergency financial assistance program.

