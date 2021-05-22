'Ramping up': arts nonprofits have smaller budgets and staffs, but shows go on

As for the public portion, in the 2019-20 budget, Roanoke’s city government allocated $125,000 to the endowment but cut those funds out in 2020-21. The original proposal was for Roanoke to contribute $250,000 a year.

The Roanoke Cultural Endowment is a piece essential to solving the sustainability puzzle, Powell said. “We’re living through exactly what financial support will look like in the future ... Something is going to happen again. It’s life, right?” Once RCE achieves, and hopefully surpasses, its $20 million goal, “we’ll be poised to contribute, we’ll be poised to provide grants.”

Meanwhile, the endowment has kept in touch with arts leaders. “We’ve been trying to highlight through our newsletters some of the work that they’re doing,” she said. “Because ultimately that’s who we want to support someday.”

Though things are looking up, Jackson, Roanoke’s arts and culture coordinator, cautioned that arts and culture organizations can’t be declared out of the woods. “You can run a bare bones organization, but can you run a bare bones organization that’s able to still have some muscle memory and strength in order to put on events? When you start ramping up, is the organization going to bear the weight of it?”