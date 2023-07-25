CHRISTIANSBURG — The town will soon have a new police chief after a publicly announced retirement and hire in a day.

The Town Council selected Maj. Chris Ramsey as the next police chief during a meeting Tuesday night.

Council approved Ramsey’s appointment during a specially called meeting Monday night and announced the decision during another Tuesday night.

Ramsey will replace Christiansburg police Chief Mark Sisson, who plans to retire on Aug. 31 after nearly three decades with the department. Sisson spent 16 years as chief.

Ramsey is scheduled to be sworn in during an Aug. 22 meeting.

In Ramsey, the town selected another veteran with more than two decades with the its police department.

“There’s a lot of experience in the town of Christiansburg,” Mayor Mike Barber said Tuesday.

Ramsey was among a number of applicants for the jobs, two of whom were internal candidates, town officials said.

A committee made up of community stakeholders and two sitting council members was formed to consider the candidates. The two internal applicants were the leading candidates, Barber said.

The mayor touted Ramsey’s experience and described him as highly qualified.

“We welcomed several applications with a variety of backgrounds and experience,” Barber said. “Through the interview process, we found that the most qualified, educated and experienced candidate was already within our organization.”

Ramsey made a brief remark about his appointment following the announcement.

“It has been a privilege to have served my community alongside the men and women of the Christiansburg Police Department for the last three decades and it is the honor of a lifetime to have been chosen to lead them as chief,” he said. “I am fortunate to be assuming command of an excellent department staffed by the finest officers.”

Ramsey has served as the town’s assistant chief of police since 2017. His academic credentials include a bachelor’s in psychology from Virginia Tech, followed by a master’s in criminal justice from Radford University, according to provided biographical information.

Town officials said Ramsey has been crucial in helping serve the community through various response efforts.

Some of Ramsey’s past efforts have included serving as one of the first responding officers to the 2011 Interstate 81 shooting that led to the capture and ultimately the conviction of the murder suspect. He also served in the command post for various critical events in the region, including the William Morva manhunt and the April 16, 2007, shootings at Tech.

Sisson also remarked on the appointment.

“I am confident that the Christiansburg Police Department has effectively implemented strong succession training for its leadership,” he said. “For this reason, the agency will continue to be successful during its transition of command to Chris Ramsey.”