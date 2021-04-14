Ransom phone scam once again making rounds in Southwest Virginia

An old phone scam is once again resurfacing in Southwest Virginia, according to authorities.

The regional Virginia State Police office has fielded a number of calls from residents who've been targeted by fraudsters who try to trick people into believing their child is being held for ransom.

"This is a scam that has been coming around every couple of years and is designed to place the victim in a panic," said Sgt. Rick Garletts. "The caller may even have a child screaming in the background."

The calls typically originate outside the country but can be masked to appear as though they are coming from local phone numbers, Garletts added.

Multiple agencies across the region have received similar reports, he said. The state police aren't aware of anyone who has fallen for the scam. Complainants to date have filed reports to make authorities aware of the threat.

The state police shared the information to alert the public and urge people to be cautious.

