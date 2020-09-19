Ray Pethtel remembered as transportation, oversight visionary 'known for doing the impossible'

Ray Pethtel Jr., who played a key role in former Gov. Gerald Baliles' historic transportation package, was the first director of the Virginia General Assembly's oversight commission, and who long supported and later led the Smart Road project at Virginia Tech, died Sept. 12 in Christiansburg. He was 83.
As founding director of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Pethtel cemented the new oversight commission's future before serving as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation, where he oversaw sweeping changes and increased efficiency. He later led the innovative Smart Road project at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, where he served in multiple roles.
Friends and former colleagues remember Pethtel as a whip-smart, analytical consensus-builder who mentored the state's future leaders.
"A lot of people think of him as a transportation commissioner; I think of him just sort of a par excellence public official," said Bill Leighty, a state government veteran who served as Baliles' deputy transportation secretary. "He always thought that there was a greater good that could be accomplished by working together, and he had such a good sense of doing that."
Chris Bridge, who served as Baliles' press secretary, remembers Pethtel for his good-natured personality.
"I delighted in his quick wit, his endless knowledge of transportation issues, including construction and materials details, and his bottomless sense of humor and devotion to getting things done," she said.
Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, and raised in Pennsylvania, Pethtel served in the U.S. Air Force before attending Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts and master of public administration degree.
He got his start in New York, working first for the state's budget office, then as an administrative assistant to the speaker of the house for the state legislature. He then worked for the American Society for Public Administration in Washington, D.C., before returning to New York as assistant director for the commission on expenditure review for the state government, according to his obituary.
Pethtel came to Virginia to lead JLARC, created by the General Assembly in 1973 to review and evaluate state programs and agencies.
Though transportation defined the latter half of his career, Pethtel is equally deserving of recognition for his 12 years at JLARC, said Andrew Fogarty, another state government veteran who served as Baliles' chief of staff.
"He was nationally known for doing the impossible," Fogarty said. "And the impossible was he was able to mix the very best of analytics with the very best of legislative organization, creating a bipartisan organization that that still excels to this day."
JLARC was unique when it was created, said Fogarty, who at the time was staff director of the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee. JLARC quickly became nationally known under Pethtel's watch.
Had JLARC's first director been ineffective, Fogarty believes the commission wouldn't have lasted long.
"Most of the folks, particularly in academics that looked at the organization, if they were being honest, they never thought it would last as long and as well as it has," Fogarty said. "Because as I say, he was able to blend and insist upon analysis that was exceptionally well-done. And yet, at the same time, sensitive to the political realities that you have to be in state government."
Baliles, "an exceptional reader of analytics," had long respected Pethtel's abilities, Fogarty said. During his years with JLARC, Pethtel also oversaw a series of reports related to transportation. Baliles appointed Pethtel commissioner of the Virginia Department of Highways and Transportation upon entering office, renamed later that year to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The Democratic governor planned a special session for September 1986 to address the state's transportation crisis, so "that gave us nine months of concentrated effort to go out and sell this damn thing," speechwriter Gordon Morse recalled. Pethtel was central to that effort, Morse said.
"You just really needed somebody solid that everyone had faith in, in terms of the analysis, the hardcore 'Will this work? Will this do the job? Will this improve things?'" Morse said.
Pethtel was that somebody.
"Most people in Virginia take for granted the state highway system that gets them where they need and want to go, and he helped make it happen," Bridge said.
But Pethtel was never one to claim credit for his department's successes, Fogarty said. "He was one of the reasons, but he knew very well that you're only as good as the people who work for you," Fogarty said.
Through tax increases, including general sales tax funds specifically earmarked for transportation, the state generated $420 million a year, ending dependence on user fees, according to a VDOT report.
"We funded airports, ports, and roads and mass transit, all in one fell swoop," said Richard Cranwell, a former House majority leader from Vinton.
Pethtel emphasized training, communication and decentralized authority within VDOT. Under his watch, the time it took to complete projects dropped by 20%, and they were completed with fewer people per dollars spent.
Fogarty said it was a "reflection on Ray's unique capabilities" that he exceled at both JLARC and VDOT, using a "combination of integrity, ability and a recognition of the necessity to do things in a bipartisan, consistent and transparent way."
Pethtel also mentored the next generation throughout his career, Fogarty and Leighty both recalled.
"It's easy to remember him for being the commissioner and for being at JLARC," Leighty said. "But I tend to remember him as someone who really trained the next generation of Virginia's leaders from day one when he got here." That includes three finance secretaries, "countless" agency heads, chiefs of staff and the House clerk, Leighter said.
Pethtel continued as VDOT commissioner under former Gov. Douglas Wilder's administration, serving until 1994.
While commissioner, Pethtel was a strong supporter of the proposed Smart Road to provide a more direct link between Blacksburg and Roanoke.
After he left VDOT, Pethtel served as university transportation fellow and interim director of Tech's Center for Transportation Research, now called Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, where he promoted research and the Smart Road. He later served as associate director and director of the institute's transportation policy group.
"That was his baby," Cranwell said of the Smart Road.
In the early '90s, the idea was to build a 6-mile road connecting Blacksburg to Interstate 81, which would ease traffic on U.S. 460 and double as a prototype for future vehicular technology. Presently, the institute has multiple Virginia Smart Roads that act as closed test-bed research facilities, and VTTI is the second-largest university-level transportation institute in the country, according to the institute.
VTTI Director Tom Dingus called Pethtel a "visionary leader" in transportation.
"His efforts to develop the Virginia Smart Road significantly helped shape VTTI into the leading research institute that it is today," Dingus said in a statement. "Ray’s vision and dedication were instrumental in laying the groundwork for our success."
Cranwell said there was "no question" that the Smart Road's location has benefited the region.
VDOT released a statement Friday honoring Pethtel. It read in part: "Although he will be sorely missed, his indelible legacy and contributions to the Commonwealth’s transportation system, and VDOT, will forever live on."
Pethtel briefly served as VDOT's interim commissioner in 2002 at the beginning of former Gov. Mark Warner's administration, and from 2011 to 2012 served as interim executive director of the I-81 Corridor Coalition. He also taught in Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University's public administration programs.
Pethtel and his wife, Mary Jane, have three daughters, Jennifer, Leslie and Judy; grandchildren, Austin, Stephanie and Kathleen; sons-in-law, Tom, Ken and Scott; and many dogs and granddogs.
