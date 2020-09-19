Ray Pethtel remembered as transportation, oversight visionary 'known for doing the impossible'

Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, and raised in Pennsylvania, Pethtel served in the U.S. Air Force before attending Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts and master of public administration degree.

He got his start in New York, working first for the state's budget office, then as an administrative assistant to the speaker of the house for the state legislature. He then worked for the American Society for Public Administration in Washington, D.C., before returning to New York as assistant director for the commission on expenditure review for the state government, according to his obituary.

Pethtel came to Virginia to lead JLARC, created by the General Assembly in 1973 to review and evaluate state programs and agencies.

Though transportation defined the latter half of his career, Pethtel is equally deserving of recognition for his 12 years at JLARC, said Andrew Fogarty, another state government veteran who served as Baliles' chief of staff.

"He was nationally known for doing the impossible," Fogarty said. "And the impossible was he was able to mix the very best of analytics with the very best of legislative organization, creating a bipartisan organization that that still excels to this day."